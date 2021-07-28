Community members believe supporting families key to ending gun violence

Jul. 28—Avis Files wants to see Toledo's leadership focus on supporting families as they work to curb gun violence in the city.

"It should all be about the family, because when it's about the family it's about the community," she said. "That's the most important thing."

Ms. Files is a program director with Pathway, Inc. and oversees Brothers United and Sisters United, programs that focus on equipping mothers and fathers with the resources and support they need to become better parents. She spoke Tuesday night to 12 people gathered at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library's Mott Branch for a community meeting about gun violence called by Toledo City Council candidate Larry Sykes.

Mr. Sykes said the meeting wasn't a campaign event, but something he put together after hearing from community members who wanted a forum to brainstorm strategies around how to address violent crime in Toledo. He scheduled a second meeting on the same topic at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Kent branch library.

Ms. Files said she gets frustrated when she hears people blame parents or kids after shootings in Toledo. She believes the blame should be on the root causes of the violence, which is what she hopes city officials will work to address.

"I hear people say, 'These kids today are this way or that way,' but they've never had any experiences with those kids so how can they assume what the kids are like if they've never talked to them? I talk to them all the time. I know what they're like. They have been damaged by our system," she said.

Ms. Files said Toledo's young Black men and women are dealing with a lot of trauma. They're disproportionately put in foster care, their father figures are disproportionately in prison or jail, and many have found support, protection, and acceptance through gangs.

"Don't blame the parents. Don't blame the children. Look at the systems in this community that did this," she continued. "My fathers are not absent. They are not out here being crazy. They want the same thing that everybody else in this world wants: a fair chance, an opportunity to be seen and heard and supported."

Mr. Sykes said he invited Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Police Chief George Kral, Safety Director and Deputy Chief of Staff Karen Poore, and JoJuan Armour, head of the mayor's gun violence reduction initiative, to Tuesday's meeting, but none of them turned out.

The mayor said Mr. Sykes is free to hold a neighborhood meeting but city officials will only participate in events hosted by the city's elected leaders. Toledo City Council has scheduled a committee meeting 2 p.m. Wednesday at downtown's One Government Center to discuss gun violence in the community.

Mr. Sykes is technically still an elected Toledo councilman, though has not been permitted to use his city council seat in any official capacity since he accepted a voluntary suspension last year after his indictment on federal extortion charges related to his elected position. He is running for reelection as his case remains pending in U.S. District Court.

Former Toledo Mayor Carty Finkbeiner, who is running against Mr. Kapszukiewicz and Jan Scotland in this year's mayoral primary, attended Tuesday's meeting and took notes from the speakers.

Mr. Sykes said gun violence has always been an issue in Toledo, but this year it has "escalated to the point it's just out of control." He said he's happy the mayor hired Mr. Armour, but he wants to know if the administration is giving him the support he needs to be successful.

Part of the mayor's initiative includes hiring "violence interruptors" to de-escalate conflicts before they lead to violence. Ms. Files said she isn't against the mayor's initiative, but she knows her program works. She wants to see the city embrace and support existing programs in the neighborhoods before looking to create something new.

For example, 90 percent of fathers who complete the six-week Brothers United program stayed out of the criminal-justice system for the 90 days after completion that she tracked them, Ms. Files said.

"If this is not interrupting, I don't know what is," she said.

First Published July 28, 2021, 8:00am