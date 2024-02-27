Community members come out in force to demand Green Bay School Board reinstate Claude Tiller

GREEN BAY — There was standing room only at Monday's Green Bay School Board meeting as over 40 parents, former staff members, students and community members called on the board to reinstate former schools Superintendent Claude Tiller.

He resigned Feb. 17 amid an investigation into comments he made on an Atlanta radio show earlier in February. His resignation came before the School Board had completed its investigation and was unanimously accepted by the board. Community advocates say his resignation was forced.

Community members at Monday's meeting were of all ages and races, some traveling from Menasha and Oshkosh to share their concerns about Tiller's resignation. No community members spoke in favor of Tiller's resignation.

Monday's meeting was the first without former board member Laura Laitinen-Warren. She unexpectedly resigned Saturday with a year left in her term. She is a member of the Oneida Nation and was the only person of color on the board.

Each speaker was given five minutes. The meeting started at 6 p.m., and the public forum lasted for about three hours.

Here's what some of the speakers said:

Community members gather for a public forum at the Green Bay School Board meeting Feb. 26.

Student says the schools need more people of color

Fany Ordonez, a student at East High School, came to Green Bay from another country when she was 14. She spoke Monday for those who have come to Green Bay and are not accepted by the white community, she said.

She mainly speaks Spanish, so her mother translated for her at the meeting.

"I, as a student at East, I know that in our building, we need more people that look like us, that can understand our language, that understand the different things we've been through," Ordonez said.

"We need people like Dr. Tiller because we have a language that's unspoken, we understand each other. ... There is an unspoken understanding between leaders like Mr. Tiller and students like me."

Grandparent says board action has a 'chilling effect'

Jeffrey Watson, a grandparent in the district, said that what should have been a 20-minute human resources visit for Tiller was "a whole bunch of smoke."

He said the district's students are paying attention, and the board's actions are causing a chilling effect.

"The chilling effect that you unanimously gave to people who they seen was a leader and who spoke and was silenced and banished, so that they think now, 'Wow. If I rise up there, what could happen to me?'"

Watson said the board's jobs are not permanent, and proceeded to spell out "recall."

"Think we can't raise them signatures?" he said. "This is serious business here."

District parent said Claude Tiller was addressing inequities

Stephanie Ortiz is a parent in the district and a youth prevention and evaluation director at We All Rise: African American Resource Center.

"The root cause of the problematic outcomes that we are seeing in our school district is systemic racism," she said.

The district has large achievement gaps between white students and students of color, according to state standardized test data from the Department of Public Instruction. Overall, though, the district's proficiency scores for reading are low across all groups.

"Dr. Claude Tiller was putting strategies in place to address the root cause of the inequities that we're seeing in our school district," Ortiz said.

She asked the board to reinstate Tiller and not waste taxpayer dollars on finding someone else to be superintendent.

Students and community members addressed the Green Bay School Board on Feb. 26 about the resignation of superintendent Claude Tiller.

Student said she can see her future 'burning' because of the board's decisions

Ella Harell, a 12-year-old student at Aldo Leopold, said she is annoyed that she has to teach adults to be nice to people.

"History has its eyes on you. But what you do affects our future as students," she told the board. "I can see my future burning in front of my eyes right now as you make these decisions.

"We're supposed to be college ready? I cry every day at school because I hate it in this district so much," she said.

Ella said the board needs to bring back Tiller because he was the only superintendent she knew and who made an effort to connect with students. He was finally going to address problems, she said.

"I didn't even know about any of the other superintendents. They never cared about anyone. They didn't care about me," she said.

Community member asks: What will the board do if Claude Tiller comes back — and if he doesn't?

Community member Rick Crosson is focused on the future and what the board will do if Tiller comes back to the district.

"You guys have already made Black history this month by the first Black man, first Black man who is appointed superintendent resigned," he said, addressing the board. "You're in the history books."

He also questioned what the board will do if Tiller doesn't come back, saying there needs to be plan.

"Are you going to get somebody else that fits some loosely defined narrative of diversity and put that person in there ... but because they can conform to what you what you want, you're going to prop that person up as a diversity hire?" Crosson asked.

He offered to help with the hiring process, if Tiller won't come back. Crosson is a member of University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point's Business Advisory Council and former chief operating officer in a trucking company.

Green Bay School Board President Laura McCoy and deputy superintendent Vicki Bayer listen to community members at the Feb. 26 board meeting.

The weight of this moment is on shoulders of board members, community member said

Matt Froehlich said this is a pivotal moment for the community.

"The weight of this moment is on all of your shoulders," he said addressing the board. "It's time to fully acknowledge the gravity of your decisions and their impact. Act boldly, correct the course and commit to genuine, lasting change. Our students deserve no less. And let this be the moment you choose to be on the right side of history."

He said that the board is at a crossroads.

"Will you choose the well-trodden path of indifference or the seize this moment to stand up against racism, to celebrate the rich diversity of our student body and to make things right the past?" he asked.

Green Bay School Board released statement trying to 'correct misinformation'

Earlier Monday, the Green Bay School Board released a statement to "correct misinformation."

Tiller was notified Feb. 7, the day after the radio show, that he was under investigation, according to the board's statement.

"The investigation process had begun prior to public comments at the Feb. 12 board meeting regarding the video content," the statement said. "Allegations that the public forum comments by Ed Dorff resulted in either the investigation or the board’s acceptance of Dr. Tiller’s resignation are false."

Dorff, a former district principal and former board member, spoke at the Feb. 12 board meeting, detailing his interpretation of what Tiller said on the radio show before it had been released to the public.

The board said that all of Tiller's rights as an employee were respected.

"The Board of Education and Dr. Tiller mutually agreed that his resignation was the best course of action for both parties," the statement read. "The Board accepted Dr. Tiller’s resignation in good faith. Dr. Tiller had legal representation throughout this entire process.

"We understand that this is not what some members of the community want to hear. That does not mean we have disregarded concerns regarding equity and equality and the need for greater understanding and inclusion among all stakeholders."

What did Claude Tiller say on the radio show?

Tiller, who has a doctorate in education, appeared on the Feb. 6 radio show "REALationship Talk," and in a near two-hour-long conversation, Tiller talked about student mental health, applying for the superintendent job, re-energizing clubs for students and staff of color, the need to hire more teachers of color and his vision to make the Green Bay School District known for its education.

During one of the commercial breaks, Tiller called a district principal a "wicked witch," describing how she was treating an employee of color at the school.

The comment was captured by a Facebook Live video, obtained by the Press-Gazette through an open records request, is separate from the radio station's officially recorded interview. The Facebook Live video includes both on-air comments and conversations between Tiller and host Dr. Adrienne Berry during commercial breaks.

Tiller has not responded to the Press-Gazette's multiple interview requests.

