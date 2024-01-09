Community members demand accountability following weekend fight in Conway said to be racially motivated

FAULKNER COUNTY, Ark. – Conway police confirm two people have been arrested in response to a fight that broke out at an entertainment center between a group of adults and teens at Maly’s Saturday night.

Video of the aftermath has been circulating online, with adults shouting racial slurs outside the building. As a result, some community members took a stand Monday night in the Faulkner County NAACP meeting.

The crowd heard from a woman tonight who said she is the mom of one of the teens who was targeted in the fight. She said her son was stabbed by one of the adults and had to get 12 stitches in his face as a result.

“I never thought I would be in this situation,” the woman said. “I get a FaceTime phone call, he’s screaming, ‘Mom I need help.’”

Other people who spoke called this a hate crime, saying Conway police should have been doing more this entire time.

KARK 4 News talked to one of the girls who was there. She said she knew she needed to start recording once punches started being thrown.

The mayor and police chief were not at the meeting, but City Spokesperson Bobby Kelly told KARK 4 News they were in a private meeting with local pastors discussing this same incident.

“It was ugly,” Kelly said in response to the video. “This has no place here. It’s different for everybody, but for us, that has no place here. That doesn’t belong here.”

Kelly confirmed two people have been arrested so far. Chuck Hartwick has been arrested on four counts of aggravated assault and one count of battery. A woman has also been arrested on public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges. The affidavit KARK 4 News received from Conway police shows at least two other male adults were involved in the fight as well: one man who was said in the affidavit to have started the fight and another who witnesses said had a knife. Kelly said police could make more arrests in the future.

Kelly said while the people in the meeting were fed up, saying police should’ve acted sooner, it wasn’t that simple and witness interviews are part of what caused these arrests to have come when they did.

He said police and the city are not done working to get to the bottom of this yet, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Members in the meeting also passed out forms with information on registering to vote. Some criticized the governor, attorney general and the mayor of Conway for either not stepping up enough in response or creating a polarizing political climate before this fight.

Leaders in the meeting also encouraged people to attend the city council meeting Tuesday night for public comment to demand more accountability.

