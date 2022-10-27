Community members in Duquesne gather to find solutions to ending gun violence

Community members gathered at the municipal building in Duquesne for Wednesday’s town hall. The city’s mayor, pastors, school administrations and residents are hoping to come together to identify solutions to finally put an end to gun violence.

Their overall message from the town hall is that they want safe neighborhoods and schools and they will only get it when everyone from the churches, schools, and city works together.

“The type of guns that we see some of these young brothers shooting folks with is unbelievable,” said Richard Gardland.

After 18-year-old Durobb Johnson was found shot dead inside a car on High Street in Duqesnse, community members met to come up with a solution to combat gun violence.

The mayor of Duquesne told the crowd he has hired four police officers and the police department will be fully staffed soon. Mayor R. Scott Adams also says they have addressed salary issues for the department to keep more of the officers they are bringing in.

“That means the longer the officers are here, the more they can get involved in the community. The more the community gets involved with them,” said Mayor Adams.

Neighbors said they like the idea of a community gun buyback program. We’re told a similar program in Rankin and Braddock took 47 guns off the streets.

“If we can get one gun off the streets that potentially could land in the hands of a young man or woman who’s going to hurt someone, it’s worth it,” said Pastor Eric Ewell.

Community leaders are planning to hold more town halls to reach more youth in the coming months.

