Community members encouraged to do good on Leap Day

CHILLICOTHE — The Chillicothe-Ross Chamber of Commerce is encouraging citizens to take part in the Leap of Kindness movement this Leap Day, Feb. 29.

Leap of Kindness Day was created in 2016 by a New York Chamber of Commerce and has since grown in size with Chambers all over the country participating in spreading kindness.

Mike Throne, president and CEO of the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce, said the chamber joined the initiative in 2020 to highlight the ways local businesses had been giving back and since then it has grown with more people and groups working to accomplish good deeds.

There are many ways a person can help the community and spread kindness such as donating food and essential items to local pantries, shelters or blessing boxes, sending notes and flowers to those you care about, thanking someone for their hard work, donating to a local charity and more.

The chamber has also connected with local non-profits to see what is needed. Here are some of the ways you can help:

Volunteer at the Ross County Humane Society to walk the dogs or collect and donate supplies.

Ross County Community Action Resource Center needs volunteers to serve meals at the Community Resource Center on Eastern Avenue. Contact Jennifer Perdew at 740-702-7222 ext. 145 for more information.

Elizabeth’s Hope Women’s Center needs baby essentials: Baby bath wash, shampoo and lotion, diaper rash creams, anti-colic bottles, digital thermometers, infant Tylenol, and infant Motrin.

The Child Protection Center of Ross County offers free training for adults who wish to protect children from sexual abuse. The training, Stewards of Children, can be conducted most days a week and totals just two and a half hours. Contact Rhiannon Gill for more information at 740-779-7431 or rgill@adena.org.



Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: How to spend Leap Day helping those in the community