Community members express concern over proposed landfill in Lebanon, Va.

LEBANON, Va. (WJHL) – On Monday evening, members of the Russell County community gathered to express their concerns regarding a possible landfill coming to their area.

“This is our livelihood,” said Benjamin Price, a resident of Russell Co. “This is our home.”

Russell County Reclamation partner John Matney and solid waste team manager Ernie Hoch spoke to the community regarding the landfill on Monday, describing perceived benefits for the community.

Hoch said during his presentation that revenue would increase for the county, as well as increased tax revenue and job creation.

However, those in attendance were not convinced.

“This was a sales pitch,” said Russell County resident Amy Branson. “This was to try and convince us that this was a good idea and there is no lifetime that a landfill is ever a good idea.”

“The stakeholders at play do legitimately believe 100% that they can prevent any environmental impact from happening,” Price said. “It’s just that we’re not convinced that they can do that.”

The landfill site would consist of over 1,200 acres, a size that concerns the public.

“A small landfill is not financially feasible,” said Branson. “They want a mega landfill. They want to take it from Maryland, they want to take it from other places to bring it down here. And I’m not okay with that.”

Although the residents opposed the landfill, they are still thankful to have their voices heard.

“I do feel like they answered that very appropriately, and kind of deferred back to our local elected representation of ‘where do we go from here?'” said Price.

Matney and Hoch both declined to comment on camera.

