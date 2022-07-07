Community members hold rally to combat violence in wake of recent New Kensington murder

On Wednesday, Jason Raiford’s community held a stop the violence rally around the same time three of the teenage suspects in his homicide, turned themselves in to police.

“We are going to continue to see more and more murders,” said David Trent with chosen generation ministries.

Trent and a handful of others marched and chanted outside of Valley Royal Court apartments on Fifth Avenue, just feet away from where Raiford was shot and killed.

“As a man of the cloth, I firmly believe until we get back to the basics of why Jesus Christ is and why he came here and why he died, we will see this same vicious act continue,” said Trent.

Six teenage boys and one adult have now been charged —ranging in age from 14 to 18 years old — in the homicide of Raiford.

“These kids are mad, they are angry, they are growing up because they didn’t get the love they need in the home,” said Trent.

Amir Kennedy, 14, was the first teenage boy charged as an adult in the murder of Jason Raiford, who was gunned down on Sunday in broad daylight in New Kensington.

The shooting happened on Sunday outside of Valley Royal Court on 5th Avenue.

Police said surveillance video showed the boys entering a stairwell of the housing complex with handguns and a long gun. Raiford can be seen walking into that stairwell and there was a scuffle among him and the teens. Police said Raiford grabbed one of the handguns that fell, but said video then showed Amir Kennedy shooting at Raiford with the rifle, multiple times, even as he was on the ground.

Investigators filed charges against five more teenage boys. Besides Kennedy, police also charged: Da’Monte Brooks, 15; Elijah Gary, 18; Jonathan Felder, 17; Avian Molter, 15; and Braedon Dickinson, 14. Dickinson has been taken into custody. 11 News confirmed that Felder has turned himself in to authorities. Kennedy was taken into custody on Wednesday.

Local advocate, Tasha Williams, told Channel 11 she helped

Felder and Kennedy turn themselves in.

“Jonathan turned himself in first and Amir was kind of scared, but I reassured him he was okay. I wouldn’t let nothing happen to him, I picked him up and brought him in,” said Williams. “When you do something, you have to face your consequences. Running isn’t the answer to anything.”

All boys are charged as adults with second degree murder and robbery.

