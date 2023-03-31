Community members honored for combating child abuse

Mar. 31—SUMMIT — A total of 201 pinwheels were planted into the ground on Thursday to honor every successful placement of a child made in 2022.

Students from Summit Elementary walked in unison from a shelter house at Armco Park to the front of Kentucky State Police Post 14 to place the symbolic pinwheels before a sign placed to raise awareness for child abuse.

Some of the students in attendance were once part of the very system honored on Thursday — victims themselves of abuse and trauma no child should endure, who now have stable home environments.

The elementary-aged children placed a pinwheel in honor of themselves, even if they were too young to understand the deep meaning behind the shiny, spinning wheel they worked into the ground.

Bill Rudie, a School Resource Officer and D.A.R.E. Officer for Boyd County Schools, said the placement of pinwheels representing a positive was a new implementation. Years prior, they placed pinwheels that represented every child abuse or displacement case various agencies worked.

For the first time since 2019, various community members, who have melded into a village unit, assembled to commemorate their hard work in placing and protecting children.

Emily Pemberton, a Social Services Clinician for the Cabinet of Health and Family Services, specifically in the Department of Protection and Permanency, opened the day's event by recognizing those that play a large role in the protection and permanent placement of abused youth.

Pemberton began by appreciating Boyd County District Judges Scott T. Reese and Devon E. Reams, as well as Circuit Court Judges John F. Vincent and George W. Davis III.

County Attorney Curtis Dotson and his predecessor, Phil Hedrick, were also thanked and Elizabeth Thomas — who answered every phone call and any question no matter the time of day, Pemberton said.

Chase Serrano, an officer with Ashland Police Department, who aided the cabinet in performing wellness checks was appreciated for going "out of his way" to assist.

Eddie Nolan, a social worker and investigative officer who "demonstrated a high level of professionalism," also received a shoutout for his "commitment, compassion and empathy," Pemberton announced.

Hope's Place was named as a community partner of the Cabinet for their responsiveness, advocacy and therapy services. "They advocate for all children they interact with," Pemberton said.

At the conclusion of the recognitions, Pemberton turned attendees' attention to the Summit students who were beginning to collect all 201 pinwheels for placement.

As students dispersed across the sprawling lawn and horns sounded from traffic below, Pemberton said awareness on the issue of child abuse is critical.

Pemberton also said it's prevalent because, at times, it's so secretive. "It could be happening at your neighbor's," she explained.

Pemberton also voiced concerns regarding an individual's fear of making a report, adding any call and any report are essential in getting children to safety.

Social workers with Necco foster agency were also in attendance, including Case Manager Jonlyn Walker, Tiffani McGuire and Team Leader Laura Sammons.

"A lot don't know it happens here," Sammons said, later adding that the children she and her team intercept suffer from a wide range of trauma-related complications including suicidal idealization, eating disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, anxiety, etc.

Working with ages from newborn to 21, Necco works to promote a better life whether it be by reunification processes with the biological families or with permanent, safe placement.

Boyd County Sheriff Jamie Reihs believes protecting children starts with education.

"Education is huge and making sure everybody is on the same page," Reihs said elaborating that it's not just one agency that plays a role in placing a child in a safe environment.

From the initial complaint, to the Cabinet, to various police agencies, to judges, social workers and adoption agencies — everybody must work cohesively to fight the issue of child abuse, according to Reihs.

Reihs added while resources are often overworked, the process goes much smoother when it's all hands on deck, including forensic interviews that require a "good look," when a case manager may have 15-plus cases at a time.

Reihs, his deputies and every agency who have a hand in protecting children see the gut-wrenching truth of child abuse.

Standing on the hill overlooking the group of kids innocently placing the pinwheels, Reihs spoke of being a father himself and how "overwhelming" it felt to see the positive result.

Reihs was honored with placing the 201st pinwheel into the ground, reflecting his badge number.

"There aren't words to describe what it's like to be part of it," he said.

"These are our success stories," Dotson said.

Those with concerns or reports related to child abuse are instructed to call 1-877-597-2331.

