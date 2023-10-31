Community members learn more about domestic violence resources

CHILLICOTHE — Ross County Community Action recently hosted a Domestic Violence Awareness lunch where community leaders from different sectors could hear from guest speakers and learn more about resources and services available to help those in a domestic violence situation.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. This month is often used as a rime to raise awareness about domestic violence and the impacts it has. It is also a time to recognize survivors and the support systems that can help others like them.

Julie Bolen, executive director of the Ross County Community Action opened the meeting by talking about the work Community Action had done to bring back a domestic violence shelter to Ross County after seeing a need for more support in the community. Also announced the name of the shelter, the Rose House, which stands for resources, opportunity, support and empowerment.

Mary O'Doherty, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network spoke about what the network provides for survivors and for local resources. She said she was happy to add the Rose House to the network of places that support those leaving domestic violence situations.

Julie Bolen, Mary O'Doherty, Jessica Griesheimer and Steve Neal all spoke at the recent domestic violence luncheon in Chillicothe.

"This is a real step forward for Ross County," said O'Doherty.

The network also speaks with legislators about supporting domestic violence survivors. She said previously Ohio did not have a line item for domestic violence support, this has recently changed but there is still work to do. Currently, per person, Ohio residents are only providing 83 cents towards domestic violence support. O'Doherty hopes to see this number increase so that resources like the Rose House can thrive and grow to help more people.

Jessica Griesheimer, a local advocate and director, spoke to listeners about her movie "Without Her" which shows domestic violence from a unique perspective. Having been in a domestic violence situation Griesheimer knows what it is like to try to leave when pets are involved. With her movie, she hopes to raise awareness and support for domestic violence support. She said she hopes to make a change in Ross County and eventually all around the state to help those who are afraid to leave pets in an abusive household.

To end the event Steve Neal, a community action board member, thanked community members for coming and said he remembers when there was no real support for survivors in Ross County. While it was a big undertaking he is "so excited" about the Rose House and all it has to offer.

If you are in a domestic violence situation and need help call or text the 24-hour crisis hotline at 740-637-1610.

