Community members learn about Riverside Drive project

Jan. 10—CLARKSVILLE — The next major development in South Clarksville is underway.

Members of the Clarksville community were invited Monday to an information session regarding the Riverside Drive project at Bolt + Tie Apartments.

Chad Gibson, construction manager, and Nick Batta, project designer, presented the plans for the nearly $7 million project.

Batta said the project's limits are roughly from the arc-shaped parking lot at Ashton Park to the Second Street bridge.

He talked about the need for safety improvements on Riverside Drive, which he said has no shoulder, no drainage facilities and is not congruent with the current aesthetic goals of the South Clarksville area as established in the South Clarksville Redevelopment Plan.

To meet these safety and beautification goals, the project will replace pavement, install concrete curbs and sidewalk along both sides of the street, a shared-use path and amenities will be installed including benches, trashcans, streetlights, on-street parking and vegetation.

Gibson said that the tentative road closure date is Jan. 22, dependent on some current construction. He said the road and pedestrian walkways should be back up by Nov. 20.

A communication plan was also highlighted specifically for those who live and own businesses in the area of the construction. The plan will be implemented through different channels including an email newsletter to let residents know about outages and closures.

The detour route was also discussed at the meeting. During construction, when a portion of Riverside Drive is shut down, drivers will be routed in a circle connecting Southern Indiana Ave., Market Street, Missouri Ave., South Clark Blvd., Clark Blvd. and Winbourne Ave.

Jill Dodson, owner of the Widows Walk Ice Creamery, asked if it would be possible to put up detour signs that clearly indicate where her business is considering, she said, she gets 10,000 customers a month, with most coming from out of town.

Town Manager Kevin Baity said the town will work with the construction company, MAC Construction, to accommodate this.

There will also be a provision to allow pedestrian traffic around the construction area for a couple of days during Thunder over Louisville, which occurs in April.