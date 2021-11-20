Community members peacefully gather in downtown Salem to protest Kyle Rittenhouse verdict

Protestors marched through downtown Salem to protest the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict on Nov. 19.

Community members peacefully gathered in front of the Marion County Courthouse and marched downtown Friday night after a jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse on all five charges related to his shooting three men in Kenosha, Wisc.

Rittenhouse faced first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and two first-degree recklessly endangering safety charges after shooting and killing two men and injuring a third during a protest against police brutality.

In Salem, protesters with Black Lives Matter and 'End White Supremacy' signs were welcomed to take the mic and voice their reactions to the trial. One speaker encouraged the crowd to scream together for a few moments. Another shared words from Emma Goldman, a feminist and free speech activist who wrote five books including, "Anarchism and Other Essays."

For one protestor who took the microphone the verdict represented "two different justice systems." One that allows white people to "walk away scot free" and another that deems "black and brown people worthy of violence."

"We clearly cannot rely on the justice system," the protestor said.

Protestors also wrote chalk messages on the sidewalk. There were statements against police, Rittenhouse and white supremacy left behind.

For those in the crowd, the gathering was a symbol of ongoing efforts to build a unified community in Salem against injustice and another opportunity to stand against white supremacy.

"Hate has no home in these Salem streets," said one participant.

A few drivers honked and heckled the crowd but online worries of renewed violence, emboldened Rittenhouse supporters and counter-protestors went unrealized.

Encouraged by the show of support, the crowd organized an impromptu march through downtown Salem meant to "let the rest of this downtown know that we're here and that we're angry," said one attendee.

The event concluded quietly but one speaker encouraged the crowd to leave the event seeking other ways to support the night's efforts.

"This work isn't done just in reaction to an event," he said. "There's a lot of work that needs to be done."

Dianne Lugo is a reporter at the Statesman Journal covering equity and social justice. You can reach her at dlugo@statesmanjournal.com, 503-936-4811 or on Twitter @DianneLugo.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Salem community gather to protest Kyle Rittenhouse acquittal