Community members receive gift cards for holiday meals

Dec. 18—CHEYENNE — Nearly $80,000 was given back to residents from across Laramie County this year as part of the annual Community Christmas Fundraiser.

Gift cards pre-loaded with $70 were distributed to 1,120 qualified applicants on Friday.

"The community is just generous to a fault," said Tony Janssen, chairman of Laramie County Community Christmas. "It's amazing how it comes together just to help those who need a little help. Whether it's just in the holidays or through another situation."

Volunteers from the 90th Logistics Readiness Squadron and American Legion Post 6 braved the wind and cold on Friday, beginning at 7 a.m., to hand out 650 gift cards through car windows as qualified applicants drove by the Legion post.

Other cards were distributed across the county, including 100 in Pine Bluffs, 20 in Albin, 80 at the Wyoming National Guard and 80 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base.

Janssen and a few other volunteers returned to the Legion on East Lincolnway on Saturday to distribute cards to those who were unable to make it on Friday. Cheyenne Fire Rescue also assisted in delivering to those who do not have access to reliable transportation.

He said he received a call from one applicant who had just had surgery and was unable to come to the card pick-up. She asked for her card to be given to someone else. Instead, one volunteer drove to the hospital to deliver it to her.

"They're Santa's helpers," Janssen said of the volunteers. "They're literally making the list, checking it twice. Making sure somebody's not coming through trying to get a card that wasn't approved."

To qualify, applicants submitted an application and were accepted or denied based on their income, and the number of kids and adults at the address. Cards that are weren't picked up were donated to local nonprofits like the COMEA House homeless shelter, the Cheyenne Safehouse domestic violence program and St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

There are two sources of funding for the program. This year, 80 bars across the county are participating in Bar Bucks, taking donations for the program from patrons. The Wyoming Tribune Eagle also accepts donations via mail or online payment for its Empty Stocking Fund. All of this money goes back to the community in the form of gift cards.

The money used to be strictly for food basket donations, but not every family needs a turkey and basket of food for the holiday season. There were 80 more cards distributed last year, but the value increased to account for inflation. Now, $70 gift cards registered at grocery stores are given out — $10 more than 2022.

"You could do a meal at $60, but you were going to have to really be smart about it to get everything you need," Janssen said. He received feedback from those who qualified for a card that said this donation would help them get through two weeks of grocery shopping.

In Cheyenne, the cards can be used at any Albertsons or Safeway. Janssen said they are good partners because they give back five cents for every dollar donated.

For the smaller communities, like Pine Bluffs or Albin, the cards are registered at locally owned grocery stores to keep the money donated in the community.

"They're actually raising more out in those little communities than we are in some of the locations here in town now," Janssen said. "So, we've kind of shifted what we're giving away to those communities."

Last year, Pine Bluffs Distilling raised $8,657, the third most of the 42 Bar Bucks participants. It followed Alf's Pub, which raised more than $20,000, and the American Legion Post #6 at $9,100. Janssen said that Pine Bluffs Distilling has already raised more than $8,000 this year and more than $2,000 at Mike's Saloon in Albin. The Empty Stocking fund has received nearly $5,000 so far this year at the time of publication.

In total, the Community Christmas program raised nearly $67,000 in 2022 between Bar Bucks and the Empty Stocking Fund at $58,357 and $8,569, respectively, an all-time high for Bar Bucks. Janssen doesn't expect it to be a record-breaking year in terms of donations, but he foresees it being another successful year.

From community donations and support, the program is currently funded for the next two years already. Money raised this year will go toward purchasing gift cards in 2026. The two fundraisers will continue to accept donations until the new year.

