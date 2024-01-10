Community members speak out in Conway City Council meeting following weekend fight sparked by racial slurs

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police announced Tuesday night a third arrest in the investigation over a fight that broke out at Maly’s Entertainment Center over the weekend.

The announcement comes as the city council gathered Tuesday night to hear from the assistant police chief who gave an update after community members called on city leaders to speak up and explain why more hasn’t been done.

The third man who was arrested turned himself in around the time of the Conway City Council Meeting.

According to the affidavit, Michael Kennedy is being accused by witnesses of having a knife that night and is now facing two counts of aggravated assault.

Since the video showing the fight started circulating on social media, there have been several rumors that a teen was stabbed.

Tuesday night, that teenager came to the city council meeting with his dad. After several other people shared their concerns with council members, the teen — whose face was covered — along with his dad — approached the microphone.

“Tonight we’re here to set the record straight. We did not serve the people. We did not protect the people,” he said.

The father then had his son take his hoodie off his head, revealing his face covered in band aids, as a result of the alleged stabbing.

The boy’s dad — who did not give his name – said this isn’t just about race — it’s also about white privilege.

While arrests are being made and police are still investigating, he said this should have all been done sooner.

Conway police are still investigating and according to affidavit, more arrests could happen. So far three people have been arrested.

Meanwhile, the NAACP of Faulkner County, which held a meeting Monday night, has found an attorney for the teenagers targeted in that fight.

A spokesperson said they were at the police station filing police reports during the meeting.

