Community members voice concerns following assault tied to racist photo at State College high school

Keely Doll
·3 min read

A recent assault at the State College Area High School with ties to a racist and antisemitic photo prompted community members to speak at Monday’s board of directors meeting, with Superintendent Bob O’Donnell also addressing the “troubling actions.”

The assault occurred at the high school on Feb. 1 after a photo containing racist and antisemitic imagery circulated.

The district was unaware of the photo prior to the assault, O’Donnell said during the meeting.

“We were absolutely not aware of the photo that was taken in the school,” he said. “Not one faculty member or administrator was aware of that until after the assault.”

About ten people who spoke during public comment voiced concerns about the district’s policies, questioned how the assault took place on school grounds and what will change in the future. Beyond O’Donnell’s statement, the assault was not addressed further by the board.

The local NAACP chapter started a GoFundMe campaign Monday afternoon to help pay legal fees for a 16-year-old Black student they say was charged in the assault after being “harassed and targeted” by a white student who circulated the photos.

The State College Police Department and Centre County District Attorney’s office have not commented on the charges, which are not public record for juveniles.

“It is unacceptable for a child to be charged with assault,” Lorraine Jones, president of the State College NAACP chapter said during the meeting. “...We are not asking for our kids’ dignity and respect, we are demanding it.”

President of the State College chapter of the NAACP Lorraine Taylor speaks Monday during the public comment of the State College Area School Board meeting.
President of the State College chapter of the NAACP Lorraine Taylor speaks Monday during the public comment of the State College Area School Board meeting.

During the meeting, O’Donnell assured those in attendance that the district would not tolerate racism or antisemitism of any kind but could not talk about individual student discipline due to privacy concerns.

“We are dealing with youth, and our response needs to be grounded in what’s best for our students,” O’Donnell wrote in a statement prior to the meeting.

A majority of those who spoke were concerned about racial harassment and bullying occurring at the school.

“The Black boy’s response ended up being physical after months, at least 30 days of being harassed and racially intimidated,” said Tierra Williams, a Ferguson Township supervisor. “How long was he expected to deal with racial bullying before a teacher or the administration stepped in?”

In an email over the weekend urging community members to support the family of the student charged in the assault, Jones wrote that “SCASD’s action against this 16-year-old Black youth will be disastrous for this young man.”

In a statement, O’Donnell clarified that the district does not have discretion to refer physical altercations to the police department.

“In addition to prompting our own internal investigations, every physical altercation within our high school is automatically logged by our school resource officer (SRO), a police officer,” O’Donnell wrote. “The district has no say in whether charges or arrests follow. Charges are up to the victim in collaboration with local police departments.”

On Monday night, community members and O’Donnell also spoke about restorative justice, a process that involves students, families, and possibly community members to help the students involved make amends.

”You must demonstrate how this incident provides all the members of staff the opportunity to practice respect, dignity and restorative justice as a way to reflect and implement SCASD practices,” Terry Watson said. “I would like to see SCASD administration and board members utilize the tools and training they have received by using mediation and restorative justice as a course correction.”

O’Donnell stressed that a restorative approach is a collaborative approach between the school and families.

“As we continue moving forward through the troubling actions in the high school we will work toward further preventing acts of bias and hate and to improve our school climate,” O’Donnell said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Oakdale postpones school board meeting due to safety concerns, district says

    Board members and school employees have received hundreds of hateful messages since students began protesting California’s mask mandate last week

  • Evers vetoes bill that would have barred school lessons on systemic racism

    The bill was written as part of a national effort by conservatives to scrutinize an academic concept known as critical race theory.

  • Leaked chats show current troops and veterans joined a white supremacist group, offering 'martial arts' and ability to 'clear rooms'

    Records show that 18 of 87 people who applied to join Patriot Front said they had current or former ties to the US military.

  • Letters: 'It’s not a privilege to be born malnourished, drug-addicted, or unwanted.'

    Letters to the Editor

  • Florida woman faces federal murder charges for Baltimore-Washington Parkway hit-and-run

    A Florida woman has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Maryland for allegedly striking her girlfriend with her car in November and leaving her to die on the side of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Sharisse Denise Carr, 26, was pronounced dead Nov. 24 on the right shoulder of the northbound lanes of the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, north of Route 197, according to state court records. ...

  • Ky. education chief has ‘serious concerns’ over new bill related to critical race theory

    “(H)aving the state legislature specify curricular resources would be a significant change from Kentucky’s tradition of local control over such decisions,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Jason Glass said.

  • Banker gets gets 1 year in prison in Manafort loan scheme

    A Chicago banker was sentenced on Monday to a year in prison for his conviction in a scheme to make $16 million in loans to Paul Manafort to gain influence in the Trump administration. Manafort served as a campaign manager to former President Donald Trump for a key stretch from June to early August 2016. The banker, Stephen Calk, was convicted last year on financial institution bribery and conspiracy charges in Manhattan federal court.

  • The airport code for a Buddhist tourist destination has triggered India’s homophobia

    The Indian city of Gaya, where Buddha is believed to have attained enlightenment, is caught in a row that doesn’t exactly showcase enlightenment. The airport at the major pilgrimage and heritage site, located in the northern state of Bihar, could soon have its code “GAY” changed. The parliamentary committee on public undertakings, in its report on Feb. 4, recommended to the Narendra Modi government that Gaya’s code be changed to a “more appropriate one” like YAG.

  • Chicago banker gets year in prison for bribing Trump campaign official

    The former head of a Chicago bank was sentenced on Monday to a year and a day in prison for approving millions of dollars in risky loans in exchange for a post in the Trump administration. Stephen Calk, 57, former chairman and chief executive of Federal Savings Bank, was convicted in July of bribery and conspiracy after prosecutors accused him of helping greenlight $16 million in unsound loans to Paul Manafort, former campaign manager for then President Donald Trump. Calk's prison sentence is to be followed by two years of supervised release, including 800 hours of community service.

  • Building owners sued over deadly Bronx apartment fire

    Family members of the victims who died in an apartment fire in New York City last month announced a lawsuit on Tuesday against the building owners, accusing them of safety violations.The 120-unit building in the Bronx erupted in flames on Jan. 9, killing 19 people, including nine children. Investigators said it was caused by a faulty space heater that sent smoke throughout the building.National civil rights attorney Ben Crump and New York law...

  • 3 Black Women Founders Launch AMP Beauty LA, The Online Shopping Destination Reformatting The Black Beauty Store Experience

    Former classmates and sorority sisters, Montré Moore, Phyllicia Phillips, and Angel Lenise are redefining the Black beauty store experience with their company, AMP Beauty LA. While the buying power of Black women in the beauty industry holds steady at 9 times more than any other ethnic group, we remain among the most underserved. Not only are there very few options for elevated shopping experiences, (most Black women still score their products from the neighborhood stores predominantly owned by

  • NC Board of Education member resigns, saying schools moving from learning to activism

    Todd Chasteen took aim at North Carolina’s K-12 social studies standards, which proponents say are more inclusive. He called them “unproductive, regressive and unhelpful.”

  • Supreme Court stops lower court order that held Alabama map likely violated Voting Rights Act

    The Supreme Court on Monday voted 5-4 to halt a lower court order requiring Alabama to redraw its congressional districting maps.Why it matters: The lower court had ruled that the GOP-led state legislature's maps likely violated the Voting Rights Act (VRA) by diluting Black voting power. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."Black voters have less opportunity than other Alabamians to elect candidates of their choice to Congress," the lower court judges had w

  • GOP’s shadow Jan. 6 committee targets Capitol Police “negligence”

    House Republicans, conducting their own investigation of the Jan. 6 insurrection, plan to accuse the Capitol security apparatus of "negligence at the highest levels," Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) tells Axios.Why it matters: By placing blame on the building's top security officials, this shadow investigation gives the GOP an alternative frame for discussing the 2021 Capitol assault.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBanks told us the GOP

  • Virginia GOP blocks gay marriage, voting rights proposals

    Republicans in the Virginia House defeated measures Tuesday that would have let voters decide whether to strip legally outdated language prohibiting gay marriage from the state Constitution and automatically restore the voting rights of felons who have served their terms. Both proposed constitutional amendments passed the General Assembly last year when Democrats controlled the legislature. Similar measures are still alive in the Senate, but the House, which is now narrowly controlled by Republicans, would need to reverse its position for them to succeed.

  • India signs deals to export 4.6 million T sugar in 2021/22, says trade body

    Indian mills have signed contracts to export 4.6 million tonnes of sugar in the 2021/22 marketing year without government subsidies, a leading trade body said on Monday. The exports would allow the world's second-biggest sugar producer to trim stockpiles, though it could weigh on global prices. Mills have already dispatched 3.7 million tonnes since the start of the marketing year on Oct. 1, but in the past few weeks they have struggled to dispatch on time owing to scarcity of railway freight trains, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said.

  • Trial for Missouri man accused of killing Shawano County brothers delayed to February 2023

    If convicted, Nelson faces the death penalty.

  • Man who worked for DHS admits sending fake government letter to couple

    Ralph Karau, who once had a top-secret security clearance, invented a State Department official to confront the couple after his daughter alleged the two had mistreated her.

  • Teen arrested in Minnesota probe that led to Amir Locke's killing during raid

    (Reuters) -A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with a homicide probe that led police to the Minneapolis apartment where they shot dead a young Black man, Amir Locke, during a "no-knock" raid last week, authorities said on Tuesday. Police in neighboring Saint Paul said a 17-year-old had been arrested Monday in connection with a Jan. 10 homicide, and said: "This arrest is related to the search warrants that were served last week in Minneapolis." The fatal shooting of Locke, 22, in an apartment in Minneapolis, the state's largest city, has drawn protests against no-knock search warrants authorizing police to enter private property without first alerting occupants.

  • lululemon CEO: Social media usage has a ‘diminishing return’ on well-being

    lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss surveys on wellbeing practices such as social media usage, coping activities, the supply chain, the fitness industry, labor shortages, and the Mirror fitness product.