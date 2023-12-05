Community members volunteer to make Christmas a little brighter for area children

ZANESVILLE − It started as an idea to help to the community and now, 33 years later, has become a tradition for the audience and actors alike.

The annual Angel Tree benefit show will be presented Thursday through Sunday at The Renner Theatre,148 N. Seventh St.

Each year, the show is written around participants by director and author Rich Tolliver. Anyone who wants to take part in the production is given a role.

Tolliver and Bruce Revennaugh founded the benefit in 1990. Their first show raised a few hundred dollars. Through the generosity of the community, the benefit has raised thousands of dollars and helped hundreds of children through the years. All proceeds goes toward children whose families need extra help providing them gifts for Christmas through the Salvation Army.

Cast members rehearse a scene from the Angel Tree benefit production presented Thursday through Sunday at The Renner Theatre. All proceeds from the show will help to provide Christmas gifts for children through the Salvation Army.

This year’s adventure takes place on a snowy 1934 Christmas eve in Kansas. Theater newcomer Kyle Hoops portrays serial bank robber Mickey Leeth. G-man William Doyle has been tracking him for 10 years. City by city, bank by bank, all clues land him in the middle of Crupper’s Corner.

Hank’s Diner is about to become the center of a man hunt. Curmudgeon Hank isn’t one for holiday cheer. His sassy waitress Belle is about to have a baby and her husband Davey is desperate for work. It isn’t enough that Henry can’t get his nose out of G-man comics, but the next door church pageant keeps spilling into his diner.

The antics of Ethel and Lucille are making Hank crazy – the surprise blizzard has half of their pageant participants snowed in and little Haley is Mary seeking a suitable Joseph. Not to forget Verna, who is bound and determined to save the pageant by starring in it. Add in a reverend who has lost his faith, a bus load of entertainers and a drunkard who’s forecasting the weather by his elbow. What else could go wrong?

The cast includes Kyle Hoops, George Patterson, Jeff Howard, Dyna Watiker, Thomas Hooper, Ashton Skoutelas, Mollie Winland, Bonnie Seals, Haylee Angles, Margi Wysong, Lee Hoover and Jerry Coganow.

Tickets are by donation only and The Renner will also hold a raffle to help raise funds to help the angels.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations are requested as seating is limited at showtix4u.com/event-details/78980. Reservations can also be made by calling 740-453-8481.

This article originally appeared on Zanesville Times Recorder: Angel Tree show gives back to children through the Salvation Army