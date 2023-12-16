Community Montessori gathers to help exchange teacher

Dec. 15—NEW ALBANY — To help their newest exchange teacher, Community Montessori, through community efforts, raised funds to buy a reliable vehicle for the exchange teacher and her family.

Gloria Adegunloye joined the school about six months ago as a general elementary teacher for children from ages 6 to 9.

Adegunloye started her teaching career over 12 years ago after wanting to follow her passion of working with children. She has teaching experience in Nigeria and England and earned her master's degree in education in England.

Mary Margaret Sparks, an educator teaching students ages 3 to 6, started a GoFundMe to help Adegunloye find a vehicle. They collected more than $2,000 in donations from the GoFundMe.

Shortly after, German American Bank and assured partners each pledged to donate $2,000 toward funding Adegunloye's fundraiser.

"It's an incredible opportunity to me because it's a whole lot different from where I'm coming from," Adegunloye said. "I took the big leap and every moment of it has been amazing because I got support from everyone, especially from the school committee."

Earlier this year, the school also helped Adegunloye and her family get furniture for their apartment to welcome them into the community.

"This heartwarming demonstration of solidarity embodies our community's spirit," remarked Barbara Burke Fondren, Director at Community Montessori. "Our school has always been a nurturing space that extends beyond academic realms. It's about building connections, supporting one another, and creating lasting impacts."

Adegunloye can call Southern Indiana home now. She said that her boss asked her the other day if she misses home in Nigeria. Adegunloye told her boss not exactly because Southern Indiana feels like her home now.

"When you come to a new country and can only really bring clothing and a few personal items, it is imperative to have a village around you," said Fondren.

Through a program with the Sagamore Institute, Community Montessori has brought two cultural exchange teachers to the U.S.

This marks the second instance where Community Montessori has shown its unwavering support for exchange teachers, ensuring their seamless integration into the school and larger community by providing essential amenities, and most importantly, a warm welcome.

"Community Montessori is like a family," Adegunloye said. "It's a community of people who intentionally seeks to support you, support everyone. We support kids, we support adults, everyone feels comfortable. It's a place you can call home."