Community mourn father of four killed in Cross Bronx fatal shooting

Mom's Meals, a meal delivery service for people with chronic health conditions, has confirmed a data breach affecting more than 1.2 million individuals. In a data breach notice filed this week with Maine's attorney general, Mom's Meals parent company PurFoods confirmed that the meal delivery service experienced a cyberattack between January 16 and February 22. PurFoods hired an unnamed third-party incident response firm to investigate the breach and said that the review concluded on July 10.