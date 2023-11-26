Community in mourning after four died in Thanksgiving rollover crash
The community gathered in Chicano Park and mourned the loss of four lives in a tragic Thanksgiving morning rollover crash on SR-94.
The community gathered in Chicano Park and mourned the loss of four lives in a tragic Thanksgiving morning rollover crash on SR-94.
It's not too late to get in on these steals on a Crock-Pot electric lunch box, a No. 1 bestselling knife sharpener, a Hamilton Beach mini blender and more.
Jones, Bill Belichick and the Patriots are now snared in an ironic web: Playing Mac Jones is the best way to end up in a better position to draft a replacement for Mac Jones.
There are a pair of players rostered in under 50% of fantasy leagues who are looking like must-starts moving forward.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Philadelphia Eagles game.
Jalen Johnson landed hard on his left wrist after trying to throw down a dunk over Kyle Kuzma on Saturday night.
The Buckeyes are now outside the top 5.
Teamer won't play in Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Cyber Monday is here, and this two-for-one deal is one of the best we've seen.
The bicycle kick was great, but the celebration might have been better.
The latest reading of the Fed's preferred inflation measure will serve as the main highlight for investors in the week ahead.
Cook like the Contessa: Amazon has Le Creuset's Dutch ovens, skillets, cocottes and more, starting at just $22.
Believe it or not, one of them even converts into a bed.
When Auburn had Alabama on the ropes late Saturday night, a hero emerged from the fray and ended the game with an all-time Iron Bowl moment. The name's Bond. Isaiah Bond.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
It's Rivalry Week, alright.
The headlines have been dominated -- nay, overwhelmed -- by the drama unfolding at AI startup OpenAI, but plenty else happened in the half-week leading up to Thanksgiving. In this edition of WiR, besides the OpenAI saga, we cover Apple finally bringing RCS to iPhones, a former Silicon Valley VC darling being convicted of investor fraud, Cruise co-founder Kyle Vogt resigning and Amazon selling cars online. Also on the agenda is Elon Musk's lawsuit over claims of hateful ads on Twitter, Google's secret deal with Spotify, Binance's CEO pleading guilty to federal charges, and Signal detailing the cost of keeping its private messaging service online.
Johnson also argued with Mike Tomlin during the game.
A rush of deep discounts and the growth of flexible payment options were the drivers behind $9.8 billion in online sales in the U.S. on Black Friday -- a record figure for the day. According to Adobe Analytics, sales were up by 7.5% on last year's numbers (you can see those here). Sales easily surpassed Thanksgiving figures and growth rate, as well as Adobe's own predictions for the day.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
Sanders left Colorado's blowout loss to Washington State in Week 12 with multiple injuries.