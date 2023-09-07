Community mourns death of two FSU students
Students gathered at a vigil on campus to memorialize two FSU students.
Students gathered at a vigil on campus to memorialize two FSU students.
The federal funds rate can indirectly affect student loan interest rates for better or worse. Here's what you need to know.
At its summer showcase, Sega previewed an exciting lineup of upcoming games including Sonic Superstars, a new Persona 5 spin-off, a strategic co-op rogue-lite and more.
Stephanie Arnouk is a New York City-based med student who somehow finds time in the morning to eat breakfast, create content, put makeup on — and get some studying in! The post Inside the morning routine of a fourth-year medical student appeared first on In The Know.
Iowa State's starting QB last year faces a permanent loss of NCAA eligibility.
Kenji Niwa, an immigrant entrepreneur, experienced the challenges of getting financial products, including a credit card, without a credit history when he moved to the U.S. in 2017 to get his MBA at UC Berkeley. Niwa realized that the issue is not just for international students who undergo financial stress in the U.S. -- local college students were also dealing with the same problem due to poor credit scores.
This just in: My Chemical Romance has found a new fanbase in Gen Z. The post Michigan teen paints My Chemical Romance-themed parking spot for senior year: ‘Pink MCR is my new aesthetic’ appeared first on In The Know.
FSU found some serious help in the transfer portal. The question is how far the Seminoles can go.
Around 1 million borrowers are new enrollees, while the remaining were automatically transferred from a different plan.
Protestors gathered Monday outside Cruise's headquarters in San Francisco after reports of one of its robotaxis blocking an ambulance with a patient on board who later died. The incident, which the San Francisco Fire Department reported last week, happened on August 14, when a driver hit a pedestrian in the city around 11 p.m. The department said emergency responders had trouble getting from the collision to the hospital because two Cruise robotaxis blocked the road. According to the report, the blockage caused a delay in getting the pedestrian to the hospital, where they later passed away.
The rest of the game was canceled following the shooting.
The cover of the UNC Chapel Hill newspaper "The Daily Tar Heel" made headlines this week. Here's why.
Hollins was one of two people wounded in the on-campus shooting that killed Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.
The ACC's expansion saga finally comes to a close with the addition of Stanford, Cal and SMU. Here's an inside look at how it all went down.
"I'm just going to be dirty. I've embraced the dust."
OpenAI wants its conversational AI agent ChatGPT everywhere, and that includes classrooms — despite the immense potential for misuse and confusion there. Taking the bull by the horns, the company has proposed a few ways for teachers to put the system to use... outside its usual role as "research assistant" for procrastinating students.
The Department of Education is discharging $72 million in student loans for over 2,300 former students who attended Ashford University.
Heading back to college or just started the semester? Now is the best time to shop for the best tech for college. Snag calculators, computer mice, headphones and more.
The social network X plans to compete with LinkedIn by offering job listings and more, CEO Elon Musk said in a new post.
The Fjallraven Kanken Backpack is one of the most popular bags ever. This dupe is less than half the price and looks identical!
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.