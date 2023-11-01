Community mourns loss of Peter Romano, teen boy killed in Bensalem Halloween shooting

The community is grieving a teenage boy who lost his life in a triple shooting in a Bensalem parking lot Halloween night.

14-year-old Peter Romano died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to statements provided by the Bensalem Police Department.

He was a student at Cecilia Snyder Middle School on Hulmeville Road.

Bensalem Superintendent Samuel Lee offered condolences to the families of the victim’s in last night’s shooting soon after the police revealed Peter’s identity Wednesday afternoon.

“It is with a heavy heart that I share that Pietro Romano, a 14-year-old Snyder student, was tragically killed last evening. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the affected individuals and their families during this incredibly challenging time,” Lee said in a community letter.

The family identifies the boy as Peter.

"Peter was a 14 year old boy who enjoyed doing everything a 14 year old boy loved to do. A sudden loss like is very heavy and devastating," the family wrote in a verified GoFundMe post on Wednesday.

One donor said they didn't know Peter very well, but had seen him two days earlier. "He was such a funny and nice kid."

The boy's mother and aunt visited the shopping center where Peter was killed Wednesday, but declined to talk to reporters, too upset to comment publicly. A small memorial of yellow flowers sat in the parking lot early in the day.

Peter Romano, 14, was shot and killed Halloween night Oct. 31, 2023 in Bensalem. He was a middle school student and police are searching for his killer.

Lee said school district counselors and other support services were being made available to students and staff after the deadly shooting.

“Our mental health teams, consisting of trained professionals, were available today and will continue to be available as long as necessary to offer counseling, guidance, and a safe space for students and staff to express their feelings, ask questions, and find support,” Lee said.

A list of those services is available online at www.bensalemsd.org/mentalhealthresources/.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers "responded to the area of Bristol Pike and Woodbine Avenue for the report of a large group of juveniles fighting. While enroute, the call was upgraded to a possible shooting," police said in a news statement issued Tuesday night.

Police arrived on scene to find three shooting victims, who were all transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where Peter was pronounced dead.

“This obviously (is) a tragedy for our township, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim right now,” Bensalem Public Safety Director William McVey said Wednesday morning. “No one should ever be the victim of gun violence, especially a 14-year-old."

He said about 25 to 30 juveniles were in the area prior to the shooting in a shopping center parking lot. Two juveniles were shot, including Peter, and a 17 year old. A 19-year-old man was also shot.

The 19-year-old man was treated for gunshot wounds to his legs and released Tuesday night. The 17-year-old boy, who is still hospitalized, is listed in stable condition and will receive surgery to repair injuries to both legs.

The scene of a fatal shooting at 2636 Bristol Pike in Bensalem on Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. [Daniella Heminghaus | Bucks County Courier Times]

Police have not publicly identified a shooter or a motive, and no information on the shooter's vehicle has been released yet.

Bensalem Police urge anyone who was at the scene of the shooting or anyone with additional information to contact Detective Brian Oliverio (215) 633-3669 or Detective Larry Leith (215) 633-3713. Anonymous tips can be submitted to bucks.crimewatchpa.com/bensalempd.

