As community mourns murdered 10-year-old, a candlelight vigil is planned Tuesday evening

Shelley Cook holds a sign along West Washington Street in Petersburg Saturday, June 24, 2023. Cook helped organize a 'pop-up' fundraiser for the family of 10-year-old K'Von Morgan, who was killed June 17 by stray gunfire at Pecan Acres.

PETERSBURG — Family and friends of K'Von Marquese Morgan will gather Tuesday night in the neighborhood where he lived to light candles and release balloons in memory of the city's youngest homicide victim in decades.

The candlelight and balloon ceremony is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Pecan Acres apartment community where the 10-year-old lived and was shot to death in the early hours of June 17. Organizers are asking attendees to bring red or white balloons. Candles will be handed out "until gone," the organizer of the event posted on Facebook.

K'Von, who would have been a fifth-grader at Pleasants Lane Elementary School in the fall, was hit by bullets fired during a gun battle near his neighborhood. Petersburg Police said the stray gunfire pierced the wall of the boy's bedroom and struck him while he was watching movies with a friend.

Tuesday's event happens two days before K'Von's funeral at 3 p.m. Thursday at Metropolitan Baptist Church on Halifax Street.

Meanwhile, the family and the community continue to come to grips with what transpired at Pecan Acres.

"I just don't understand any of this!!" Kim Royall, K'Von's grandmother, said Monday on Facebook. "My grandson K'Von Morgan didn't do anything wrong!! He was just a kind-hearted child that was looking forward to summer vacation, that loved and laughed!"

Shelley Cook remembered K'Von from her time working at Pleasants Lane Elementary. She said she kept a "private stash" of cookies at her desk and shared one with him once. He never forgot it.

"I remember K'Von coming to my office for a treat," Cook, who worked in the school's finance office, said. "I would hand him one, but he'd say, 'Nah, one of your special ones.'"

Cook herself is all too familiar with being victimized by gun violence. Years ago, she said, her father shot and killed her mother, and then turned the gun on himself.

That's why she organized a "pop-up store" fundraiser for the family last Saturday at In Da Zone on West Washington Street. Vendors who took part agreed to donate 50% of the proceeds to a GoFundMe account set up to assist the boy's family.

Jahliyah Lanece, owner of LiaDivine Collection in Petersburg, was one of the vendors at a 'pop-up' fundraiser in Petersburg Saturday, June 24, 2023. The fundraiser was for the family of 10-year-old K'Von Morgan, who was killed June 17 by stray gunfire at Pecan Acres.

"Losing K'Von and others to senseless violence touches my heart," Cook said. "I try to do what I can to help victims' families."

The GoFundMeaccount, set up by K'Von's uncle Corey Friar, had raised $1,820 as of 5 p.m. Monday. The goal is $15,000.

"He still had his whole life ahead of him and was the light in every dark room," Friar wrote on the GoFundMe account page. "K'Von, you will be missed tremendously, and we will all be screaming #justiceforkvon until #justiceisserved."

K'Von is believed to be the youngest murder victim in Petersburg in 55 years.

So far, there have been eight homicides in the city this year.

So far, no suspects have been found. Police are encouraging anyone who may know something to call Crime Solvers at (804) 861-1212 or use the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

The youngster's grandmother echoed that request in her Facebook post.

"If you seen something or know something," Royall pleaded, "just say something."

