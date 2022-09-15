Community mourns ride-share driver who was shot and killed in Seattle

A community is mourning the loss of a ride-share driver who was shot and killed over the weekend.

Friends tell KIRO7 Mohamed Kediye had just picked up a customer.

On Wednesday, hundreds gathered for the funeral. Thursday at 1 p.m., many will come together again to demand justice.

Family members tell KIRO7 they walked from the mosque Masjid Taiwan to city hall to demand answers.

The family says said they have not heard much from police and don’t want this to case to be buried.

Police say 48-year-old Mohamed Kediye was shot and killed Sunday around 8:30 p.m. near Amazon Headquarters at 7th Avenue and Lenora Street.

Kediye’s body was discovered by officers inside his vehicle. Police and first responders tried to save him, but he died at the scene.

Kediye leaves behind a wife and six children. The family started a GoFundMe page, — it states Kediye was completing his last ride of the night.

They say he parked on the side of the road by Amazon headquarters to pick up his last customer, and moments before he started his ride, a vehicle pulled up alongside and ended his life.

That GoFundMe page was just created Wednesday and already over $40,000 have been raised.

Police have not made any arrests and now friends and family are demanding answers.

KIRO7 talked with a man who said he’s know Kediye for the last 20 years. He says they just had lunch on Friday.

“He loved, he was a great father, good member in our community that contributes everything, you know — he was a good Muslim that prays five times a day… I would like to know who the hell did this, he needs to be brought to justice — yes, we need to do that, we have to do that,” said Abdirahman Jama.

Jama actually asked reporters if they had any more information, saying the family does not have any details.

KIRO7 reached out to Seattle Police hoping to gather more information but they responded by saying this is an active homicide investigation.

When reporter Briseida Holguin asked for data on how many ride-share drivers have been killed while on the job, SPD said they don’t track victims by their occupation.