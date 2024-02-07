Community mourns teen killed on south St. Louis County parking lot

OAKVILLE, Mo. – Family and friends of Colin Courtwright, 15, joined together on Tuesday to remember the teen at the location where police say he was shot and killed Monday.

Earlier in the day, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office announced charges against two suspects. Investigators said the suspects and victims were involved in the sale of marijuana cartridges.

“I just hope there is justice not only for Colin, but the other ones that were involved in the shooting,” Gabby Eck, Colin’s cousin, said.

During Tuesday’s vigil on a parking lot at the Black Forest apartment complex in south St. Louis County, friends shared stories about how Colin made them smile.

“He was always laughing and cracking jokes,” Eck said. “If you were sad, you could call on him to make you laugh.”

Other relatives recalled how much Colin loved spending time with his family. They said that even if he was in trouble, Colin found a way to make others smile.

Eck hopes her family’s loss will serve as a reminder of how precious life is and how a decision to pull a trigger can have devastating consequences. She said her family is leaning on each other for support right now.

“Not everything requires violence,” said Eck. “I just wish people would start talking to each other versus resorting to fights.”

