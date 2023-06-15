Community mourns 'top-notch' West Hills officer

Jun. 15—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — The Cambria County law enforcement community is mourning the loss of one of its own.

Michael Beblar, a sergeant with the West Hills Regional Police Department, died suddenly Tuesday at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown. No cause of death was given.

He was 40.

Beblar is being remembered for his commitment to family and his duty to serve the community.

"He would do anything for kids," said his father, Michael Beblar Sr.

"He was a good father to his kids, a good son, and a hell of a person who loved his fiancee, Justine."

Along with his parents and fiancee, Beblar leaves behind sons, Joseph and Jacob; daughter McKenzie; and brothers, David and Steven, an investigator with the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Cambria County Sheriff Donald Robertson worked for more than 20 years with Michael Beblar Sr., when both were employed with the Johnstown Police Department.

Robertson said that early on he knew the younger Beblar was destined for a law enforcement career.

"I watched him grow up," Robertson said. "It always seemed like he wanted to be a cop."

Robertson was with the family at the hospital.

"The Beblar family is a terrific family," he said. "Mike and Rose, you can't get two better parents, that's for sure. It's tough to see this happen."

Beblar was a 2001 graduate of Bishop McCort High School and received an associate degree from Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in criminal justice. He attended the Greater Johnstown Police Academy.

Beblar served as police chief in Dale Borough, an officer with the University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown Police Department and the Upper Yoder Township Police Department.

Upper Yoder Township police Chief John Blake recalls Beblar as dedicated to serving the community.

"Every time that I ever called Mike to give any kind assistance, he was always enthusiastic and able to help in any way that he could," Blake said.

Beblar was a sniper with the Cambria County Special Emergency Response Team (SERT).

Thomas Owens, a retired Johnstown police detective and former SERT commander, remembers Beblar as cheerful and committed.

"Mike was always a great guy to be around, always smiling, but when it came down to doing his job, he was top-notch," Owens said.

As a sniper, Beblar was tasked with protecting the entry team.

"His job was to be in position to watch the team to ensure their safety when they made entry," Owens said. "May he continue to watch over us like he did so many times."

Frank Duca Funeral Home, Westmont Chapel, 1622 Menoher Blvd., Johnstown, is handling the arrangements.