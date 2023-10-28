Family mourning woman fatally shot near anti-violence mural in Homewood

Family and friends gathered in Homewood to remember the life of 21-year-old Heaven Budd. Her body was found in the middle of the road Sunday. She’d been shot to death in broad daylight.

The shooting happened in the shadow of a new mural dedicated to stopping gun violence.

“It proves the point. The violence is terrible nowadays and needs to be stopped,” Heaven’s sister Brookelynn Wilson said. “I know this is not going to be the first or the last. Hopefully, this brings awareness to people and stops soon.”

“She was real sweet. That’s why I don’t understand why this happened. Heaven didn’t get into [anything.] She was literally sweet,” sister Brionna Wilson said.

So far, no arrests. Police tell Channel 11 they are looking for two men who were wearing ski masks and black clothing. Her sisters are hopeful that the people responsible will be caught.

“Justice will be served. Very soon. Really soon.”

The family is raising money for funeral expenses. You can donate here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/hn9k8d-heaven.

