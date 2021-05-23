'We as a community must do better': Teenage girl dead, five others wounded in shooting at Ohio park, police say

Jim Wilhelm, The Columbus Dispatch
·5 min read

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A teenage girl is dead, five other young people were wounded and two others injured in a shooting late Saturday at a music party promoted on social media at the amphitheater in Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus.

Police and Columbus Fire medics were called just before midnight Saturday and found a chaotic scene with several people wounded.

Olivia Kurtz, 16, was transported to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 1:06 a.m., police said.

Three females and two males, ranging in age from 15-19, were wounded. The shooting victims were transported to local hospitals, where they were all expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Two other young people received hospital treatment for non-gunshot injuries as they were attempting to flee from the area.

Dozens of small cones marking bullet casings and evidence covered the stage, steps and the surrounding grass areas at the amphitheater Sunday morning. A police K9 dog also was at the scene scouring for evidence.

Police said there was no scheduled event at the park, but that the shooting occurred during "a private event that was promoted on social media."

The amphitheater at Bicentennial Park along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus is marked by a red tag in this Google satellite view.
The amphitheater at Bicentennial Park along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus is marked by a red tag in this Google satellite view.

"It appears that somebody organized over social media a large party/concert at the amphitheater there," Deputy Police Chief Tim Becker said.

The event was after park hours, there was no permit issued and not authorized or sanctioned by the city Recreation and Parks Department, Becker said.

The organizers "threw something together, potentially even charging admission to get in and concessions and a DJ is what we're being told," he said. "Upon our arrival, all of those people had fled with their equipment. They very quickly loaded up and took off."

Witnesses gave differing accounts of where the shooting erupted and whether people in the crowd returned fire, and investigators don't know how many shooters there were, Becker said.

Numerous red party cups could be seen Sunday scattered on the steps around the amphitheater, apparently abandoned by people fleeing the gunfire. At least one park bench in front of the amphitheater appeared to have been knocked over.

1 dead, at least a dozen others injuredafter shooting at 'unauthorized' concert in South Carolina, police say

Neighbors recall loud party, call police

Rick Richards, who lives near Bicentennial Park, said he and his wife started hearing music playing at the amphitheater around 9:30 p.m.

"The music was getting louder and louder," Richards said, and by about 10 p.m. he and his wife and some neighbors began calling the Columbus police nonemergency line about the noise.

Crime scene tape surrounds Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, as Columbus police investigate a shooting late Saturday night that killed one and injured several others. The small yellow cones all over the stage and surrounding grass areas mark bullet casings and other evidence.
Crime scene tape surrounds Bicentennial Park in downtown Columbus on Sunday morning, May 23, 2021, as Columbus police investigate a shooting late Saturday night that killed one and injured several others. The small yellow cones all over the stage and surrounding grass areas mark bullet casings and other evidence.

"No one's coming," Richards said of police. "The response early on is there's a shift change and it's not a priority call," he said, but the dispatcher did say they were putting it on the call list.

Manhunt underway after gunman kills 2, wounds 12 in New Jersey house party shooting rampage

Unable to sleep because of the vibrating bass from the music, Richard said he went onto his condo balcony and looked over at the large crowd of people at the park. He said he was on the balcony for only a few minutes and considering calling the police again when gunfire broke out.

"All at once I hear, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop," Richards recalled. "People just started scattering like crazy."

This time, Richards called the 911 emergency line to report a shooting. A dispatcher answered right away, he said, and while he was still on the phone with the dispatcher, a wave of police and medics were responding at the park.

Richards said he believes police might have broken up the park event and the shooting might not have occurred if they had responded sooner to the non-emergency calls about crowd and noise.

"Had someone (from police) come at 10 a.m., instead of letting it go on past 10:30 or 11 o'clock, they could have shut it down with one or two cruisers," he said.

"Disappointment doesn't speak well when someone is dead," Richards said of the police response. "I don't know what the priorities are. ... I think this was absolutely avoidable."

'Another life lost due to gun violence'

Columbus police officials plan on discussing their response to the complaints on Monday, Becker said.

"Normally it's very busy around that time at the establishments that have lots of people," Becker said. "Normally, (officers) would swing by and check anywhere that is just on routine patrol, but there's not a lot of opportunity to do that on a Saturday at midnight."

In a statement, Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said the community must better protect its children from violence.

"I am saddened and angered by the tragic and senseless death of a young girl and another life lost due to gun violence," Ginther said. "While police are still working to understand what occurred, it is clear that we as a community must do better to protect our children. As a father, my heart aches, and I offer my sincere condolences to the family. Anyone who has information should please call the police."

Brian Steel, vice president of Fraternal Order of Police Capital City Lodge No. 9, said the Bicentennial Park shooting is "is just another example of the complete chaos plaguing our city. At some point, we must all come together, say enough is enough and demand law and order is reestablished. Our hearts go out for the victims and families impacted by the violence.”

"There has to be a lot of video evidence that is on phones right now," Becker said. "We need parents to be talking to their children, go through their phones. It is the parent's right to do that — they are the parent — and bringing that evidence forward so other kids aren't subject to being shot, killed and traumatized."

Many of the young people shouldn't have been out at that hour at all, Becker said. "It's just a tough challenge," he said. "It really is a parenting challenge. At some point, it's not necessarily the police's responsibility, but it's a parent's responsibility to know where their kids are and have consequences for violating those curfews."

Contributing: Bill Bush and Bethany Bruner, Columbus Dispatch

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Columbus, Ohio, shooting: 1 dead, five others wounded at park event

Recommended Stories

  • Manhunt underway for gunman in deadly NJ mass shooting

    Chopper video showed the aftermath on Sunday morning. A tent that appeared to have been knocked over was on the ground. Debris was scattered around the yard.

  • Man caught on video assaulting MRT passenger arrested

    A 40-year-old man caught on video assaulting another male passenger aboard a Downtown Line MRT train on Sunday (23 May) morning has been arrested.

  • Police Pulled Him Over. Then They Tested His Daughter’s Ashes for Drugs.

    Screenshot/YouTubeTa’Naja Barnes is a familiar name in Springfield, Illinois, for tragic reasons. The 2-year-old was killed by her mother, Twanka L. Davis, in February 2019, mere months after the Illinois Department of Family Services closed an investigation into reported abuse and neglect of the child. There’s even a reform law named after Ta’Naja, which requires more safety checks for a child to be returned to their family after foster care.Still, a civil suit filed this week alleges that the Springfield Police Department “desecrated and spilled out the ashes” of Ta’Naja while her father, Dartavius Barnes, begged them to stop. According to court documents, police officers Colton Redding, Brian Riebling, and Adam Westlake, Juan Resendez, Nicholas Renfro, and Regan Molohon, conducted an “unlawful search” of Barnes’ car during a traffic stop.Bodycam video of the April 6 incident, released by the Springfield ABC affiliate WCIS, shows Barnes handcuffed in the back of a car while an officer holds up some of his daughter’s ashes.The officer says the substance tested positive for traces of meth or ecstasy. “No, no, no bro, that’s my daughter!” Barnes replies, visibly upset as he tries to grab the remains back. “What are y’all doing?”“Please give me my daughter,” Barnes went on. “Put her in my hand, bro. You all are disrespectful, bro… Give me my daughter. That’s very important to me.”The Washington Post reports that Barnes was stopped for around 20 minutes, and 80 grams of marijuana was recovered in his car. He was not arrested, but “given a notice to appear in court for illegal possession of cannabis.”Court documents allege that police officers intended to “cause severe emotional distress or knew that there was a high probability that this conduct would do so.”Representatives for the Springfield Police Department did not respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment, though the Chicago Tribune viewed a counter filing that said, “Defendants are entitled to qualified immunity as their conduct was justified by an objectively reasonable belief that it was lawful.”The local television station WAND News obtained a statement from Assistant Police Chief Kenneth Scarlette who said, “these are all personnel matters. As such the department will withhold any further comment.” The case will go to trial in 2022.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • 2 killed, 12 injured in shooting at New Jersey house party

    At least two people were killed and 12 others wounded in a mass shooting at a family house party in Cumberland County, New Jersey, late Saturday night. "No arrests have been made, and the motive and incident remain under investigation," New Jersey State Police posted on Facebook. Hundreds of guests of all ages were reportedly at the party. Neighbors reported hearing several gunshots in rapid succession, and said that partygoers ran through their yards and asked to take refuge in their houses. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) called the shooting "horrific" in a statement Sunday, adding that "this despicable and cowardly act of gun violence only steels our commitment to ensuring New Jersey leads the nation in passing and enforcing gun laws." Read more at The Associated Press and CNN. More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionBoycotting the 2022 Olympics21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in China

  • Two COVID shots effective against India variant: English health body

    A double dose of COVID-19 vaccines is almost as effective against the fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus first identified in India as it is against Britain's dominant strain, English health officials said on Saturday. Britain's health minister said the data was groundbreaking and he was increasingly hopeful that the government would be able to lift more COVID restrictions next month. A study by Public Health England found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was 88% effective against symptomatic disease from the B.1.617.2 variant two weeks after the second dose.

  • Penske's problems continue even after Indy qualifying ends

    Team Penske hoped it could turn the corner on a dreadful Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend after Will Power locked up the No. 32 starting spot. Less than 30 minutes into Sunday's two-hour, post-qualifying practice session, 2019 IndyCar champ Simon Pagenaud blew an engine on the No. 22 Chevrolet. About 30 minutes later crew members and Chevrolet officials were back on pit lane, checking Power's engine.

  • L.A. County Reports 5 New Covid-19 Deaths And 175 New Positive Cases – Sunday Update

    SUNDAY: On Sunday, the LA County Department of Public Health reported 5 new deaths from Covid-19 and 175 new positive cases. COVID-19 Daily Update:May 23, 2021New Cases: 175(1,238,781 to date)New Deaths: 5 (24,171 to date)Current Hospitalizations: 339 pic.twitter.com/GPxdCnbkct — LA Public Health (@lapublichealth) May 23, 2021 At the time of reporting, there are 339 current hospitalizations […]

  • Mass Shootings In Ohio, South Carolina And New Jersey Leave 7 Dead, 33 injured

    This year is shaping up to be a particularly violent one in terms of mass shootings, according to records kept by the Gun Violence Archive.

  • Eurovision Winners Måneskin to Take Drug Test After Lead Singer Denies Doing Cocaine During Broadcast

    "We really are AGAINST drugs and we never used cocaine," Eurovision-winning band Måneskin from Italy said

  • Kevin Harvick on racing in rain: ‘Most unsafe thing I’ve ever done in a race car’

    Kevin Harvick called NASCAR racing in the rain 'the worst decision that we’ve ever made in our sport that I’ve been a part of.'

  • A court ruled that a Trump spokesperson must pay $42,000 to Gizmodo Media Group for wrongfully claiming the outlet defamed him

    Now-defunct news outlet Splinter, owned by G/O Media, reported in 2018 that Jason Miller had given a dancer abortion drugs after getting her pregnant.

  • Box Office: ‘F9’ Zooming to Huge $160 Million-Plus Debut Overseas

    “F9,” the ninth installment in Universal’s “Fast and Furious” franchise, is speeding toward a pandemic-era box office record. The film has generated $127 million at the international box office to date, and it’s expected to gross more than $160 million through Sunday. That would rank as the largest overseas debut since COVID-19 hit. “F9” opened in […]

  • La Marque police bid farewell to K-9 officer

    It was a somber goodbye to one very good boy. The La Marque Police Department held a special ceremony to say farewell to faithful police dog, Rocky.

  • Thousands attend California party publicized on TikTok

    The festivities were declared an unlawful assembly and an emergency curfew was instated.

  • 3 Wuhan lab workers were sick enough to be hospitalized in November 2019, triggering calls to reconsider theory that COVID-19 originated in a lab: WSJ

    The Wuhan Institute of Virology hasn't released raw data or lab records on its work with coronaviruses in bats.

  • Dad of 4-Year-Old Slain in Dallas Apologizes for Leaving Kids

    via Trevor GernonThe father of the 4-year-old boy kidnapped from his bed and dumped dead on a Dallas street says he will never forgive himself for leaving his son and his twin brother with a friend while he skipped town under a cloud of legal problems.Trevor Gernon released a recorded statement on his sister’s YouTube account both apologizing for not taking care of his son Cash and asking the public not to be too hard on him.Gernon said that when he moved to Dallas, he moved in with an old friend, Monica Sherrod, and when he moved back to Houston “after an unsuccessful job hunt amongst other things,” he decided they would be better off with her.“I felt it was in the boys’ best interest to not disrupt their routine,” he said of Cash and his brother, Carter, who was not harmed and is now with his mother.“They were comfortable, they were around other kids, and from what it appeared, Monica was a trustworthy person. This choice I made with best of intentions has resulted in a most horrific outcome.”On May 15, an intruder was caught on a baby monitor camera sneaking into Cash and Carter’s bedroom at Sherrod’s home and lifting the still-sleeping boy from his bed.Two hours later, a passer-by found the child’s body tossed on the street. Police said he had been stabbed.Darriynn Brown, 18, who has some nebulous ties to Sherrod’s family, was charged with kidnapping and burglary, but police are waiting for the results of forensic tests to make a decision on murder charges. Investigators have not released a motive, and Brown’s mother has said she believes her son is being framed.Sherrod told reporters that Gernon left town after being ordered by a court into rehab. CrimeOnline obtained court records showing several outstanding charges against Gernon in Harris County.Gernon referenced his legal issues, saying in the recording, “I have to fear for my freedom, as it is the goal of some to see me go to jail rather than grieve the loss of my little boy.” He did not disclose his location or legal status.Crying at times, he did take responsibility for failing to protect the twins.“I have paid the most ultimate and painful price for my poor judgment and I have to live with this devastation every single day,” he said.“I will never forgive myself. If I could, I would go back and do everything different. This is a nightmare that doesn’t go away once I open my eyes in the morning. We just don’t understand how this could happen to such a bright and cheerful kid.”Addressing the boys’ mother, Melinda Seagroves, he added, “I am so sorry that I failed to keep him safe. That is my job as his dad and I was not able to do that and I’m sorry.”As The Daily Beast reported, Gernon has racked up a string of arrests over the years, serving 68 days in county lockup for a 2018 assault on his father during an argument over a credit-card bill.The Strange New Turn in the Case of 4-Year-Old Cash GernonFollowing his indictment on felony drug possession charges last November, he failed to appear for a March 29, 2021, hearing and thus forfeited a $10,000 bond payment. There is now an open warrant out for his arrest.Johnny Flanagan, whose son gave Gernon a job at his shop until they had a falling-out, told The Daily Beast: “He’s one of these guys that kind of goes whichever way the wind blows, you know, and he’ll do good for several months and then do bad for several months and you know, just up and disappear.”In the recording, Gernon pleaded for mercy in the court of public opinion.“I’m barely getting through a day that doesn’t take me to a dark place,” he said. “I hope you all could understand how fragile we all are and how quickly things can turn upside down…“I would hope that we can all cooperate and band together to make sure Cash gets the justice he deserves.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Sanders says Americans 'should tone down the rhetoric' on Israel-Palestine and 'bring people together'

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Sunday said "we should tone down the rhetoric" when asked about an uptick in attacks against Jewish people in the United States over the last week that appear to be correlated to the fighting that broke out between Israel and Hamas overseas. CBS News' John Dickerson tried to gauge Sanders' view on the notion that some Democratic lawmakers may have inadvertently contributed to the "vitriol" against American Jews with their harsh critiques of the Israeli government. Dickerson specifically noted that some members of Congress, likely referring to Sanders' allies Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), have recently referred to Israel as an "apartheid state." Sanders didn't address anyone directly or explicitly state how he feels about the use of "apartheid," but he did say the "job of the United States is to bring people together." Some believe use of term “apartheid” to describe Israeli treatment of Palestinians has increased the level of vitriol that has contributed to recent anti-Semitic attacks. Does Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) agree? “I think we should tone down the rhetoric,” he tells @jdickerson. pic.twitter.com/COGgCo6Xga — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 Sanders, who has been critical of both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and Hamas, also took a somewhat middle-of-the-road stance when he and Dickerson discussed the U.S.'s policies regarding the Israel-Palestine question. The senator said Washington must "develop an even-handed approach to the conflict," which means being both "pro-Israel" and "pro-Palestine," although he remains a proponent of delaying weapons sales to Israel. “Given the incredible suffering in Gaza...I think the United States has got to develop an even-handed approach to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) says. “We have to be pro-Israel, but we have to be pro-Palestinian.” pic.twitter.com/LXMMGPXRVJ — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 23, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionBoycotting the 2022 Olympics21 runners killed after sudden, dramatic weather change during mountain race in China

  • Jets storm back from 3-goal deficit, top Oilers 5-4 in OT

    Nikolaj Ehlers scored his second goal of the game at 9:13 in overtime, completing a massive rally for the Winnipeg Jets who erased a three-goal deficit in the third period to beat the Edmonton Oilers 5-4 on Sunday night and take a 3-0 lead in their opening-round playoff series. Mathieu Perreault, Blake Wheeler and Josh Morrissey each scored for Winnipeg in a stretch of 3:03 of the third to tie it and send it to overtime. The Jets can sweep the series Monday night with Game 4 in Edmonton.

  • Indian Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar arrested in murder case

    Sushil Kumar is accused of being involved in the murder of fellow wrestler Sagar Dhankhar.