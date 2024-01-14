Community news includes AISD's Loomis to speak at LWV meeting

Amarillo League of Women Voters presents AISD Superintendent Doug Loomis at monthly meeting

The Amarillo League of Women Voters invites the public to its monthly membership meeting, featuring guest speaker Doug Loomis, Superintendent of Amarillo Independent School District (AISD). He will cover information about AISD demographics, as well as possible campus closures/consolidations, according to an announcement from the organization.

The event will take place on Saturday, Jan. 20 at 10 a.m. at the Amarillo Area Foundation, 919 S. Polk St. and is free and open to the public. All LWV members are encouraged to attend. Parking is available behind the building, and refreshments will be served.

The League also wants to remind citizens that the last day to register to vote in the 2024 primary is Feb. 5. If your organization, business, nonprofit, or church is interested in having the Amarillo League of Women Voters set up a voter registration booth at an upcoming gathering, please contact the League at amarillolwv@gmail.com or call 806-337-2148.

Throughout his 30-year career in Amarillo ISD, Loomis has made an impact across the district, working in schools in every cluster and at every level, the meeting announcement notes: "Loomis began as a PE teacher at Wolflin Elementary and soon found his career growing along with the students he taught, as a science and health teacher at Fannin Middle School, assistant principal of Houston Middle School and Palo Duro High School, principal of Amarillo High School and executive director of the Caprock High School cluster. For the past five years, he has been the District’s chief human resources officer. Mr. Loomis is a graduate of Oklahoma Panhandle State University and earned a Master of Education degree from West Texas A&M University. He and his wife Gisele, a retired teacher, have been married 32 years and have two grown children. Their daughter Jordan attends pharmacy school at the University of Texas at Austin, and their son Braydan recently received a master’s in finance degree from UT."

Loomis was named interim superintendent in October 2018 and the lone finalist for superintendent in early March 2019. Trustees finalized his appointment on March 27, 2019.

MPO policy committee to meet Thursday

The Amarillo Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Committee will hold its next meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18 at 1:30 pm. The meeting will be held in room 275 of the Simms Bldg.

The public will be permitted to offer public comments as provided by the agenda and as permitted by the presiding officer during the meeting.

Agenda items include the following: discuss and consider FY24 Safety Performance targets, discuss and consider FY24 Transit Asset Performance Targets, discuss and consider a revision to 2023-2026 TIP, discuss and consider adoption of FY 23 Annual Performance Expenditure Report, Directors Update, update on construction projects, discuss and consider MPO Directors Performance Evaluation, executive session on MPO Directors Performance evaluation, and reappointment of Directors Evaluation Subcommittee.

MLK Jr. Day Camp at DHDC continues learning outside the classroom

The Don Harrington Discovery Center is offering an MLK Jr. Day Camp from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 15 for children ages 3 years old through 4th grade. Campers will dream of new discoveries as they focus on community and togetherness and tie it back to careers in engineering and science.

Campers will learn on their level with a science-based curriculum and qualified teachers. DHDC encourages caregivers to sign their young explorers up to let them explore their exhibits, participate in take-home activities, and experiment with hands-on science.

Spots are limited, and registration is now open at DHDC.org.

Admission costs for kindergarten through 4th grade is $40/day for members and $50/day for non-members, and PreK (Half-Day only) $20/day for members and $25/day for non-members. Pre-care and after-care options are available for $10.

Follow DHDC on Facebook and Instagram for more information on their community programs and upcoming day camps. Information can be found on their website as well.

Amarillo VA hosts face-to-face Veterans Town Hall

The Amarillo VA Health Care System is hosting a face-to-face Veterans Town Hall on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Amarillo College West Campus Lecture Hall, located at 6222 W 9th Ave. in Amarillo.

Veterans Town Halls are an opportunity for veterans and their families to meet with AVAHCS leadership, ask questions and receive valuable information and updates. AVAHCS will also provide snacks and resource tables for Veterans such as Beneficiary Travel, My HealtheVet, Whole Health and more. Visit this link to the website event: https://www.va.gov/amarillo-health-care/events/64438/ .

Denny named as Local Administrative Judge for Potter County

320th District Judge Steven Denny was elected by the District Judges in Potter County to serve as local administrative judge beginning Jan. 1, according to a news release.

Denny is replacing 108th District Judge Douglas Woodburn, who has served in that position since January 2021. The Randall County local administrative judge is 181st District Judge Titiana Frausto. Local Administrative Judges report to the 9th Judicial District Presiding Judge, 251st District Judge Ana Estevez. Judge Denny was elected to the 320th District Court in the 2022 Republican primary and did not face an opponent in the general election.

Judge Woodburn was elected in 2008 and has run unopposed in every election since. He is subject to mandatory retirement due to Proposition 13 failing by about 63% in the November 7, 2023 constitutional election. Proposition 13 would have raised the mandatory retirement age from 74 to 79. Four candidates have filed to run for the 108th District Court in the March Republican Primary, Joe Marr Wilson, Pamela Sirmon, Sam Silverman, and Tim Pirtle.

Judge Frausto was originally appointed by Governor Greg Abbott in 2020 and was successful in her re election bid in 2022.

Judge Estevez was elected to the 251st District Court in 2006. She was appointed as the Presiding Judge of the 9th Judicial District by Governor Abbott in 2020. The 9th Judicial District consists of 45 counties in the Texas Panhandle.

The Texas Rules of Judicial of Judicial Administration 9 define the duties of a local administrative judge. These rules shall provide, among other matters, for the orderly discharge of the local judicial responsibilities for matters relating to: (1) docket management of the local courts; (2) regular meetings to address the matters set forth in Rule 3.e.; (3) judicial budget matters; (4) adult and juvenile probation matters; (5) County Auditor matters; (6) county purchasing matters; (7) relationship with other governmental bodies, the public, and the news media; (8) such other matters necessary to provide for the orderly, prompt, efficient, and effective administration of justice in the county; (9) court reporters and timely preparation of records; and (10) dismissals for want of prosecution so as to achieve and maintain compliance with the time standards of Rule 6.

Blood donors needed ahead of winter weather, which will impact local supply

The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is encouraging all area residents to make blood donations a priority ahead of the upcoming frigid weather conditions to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood products they need.

"With blood collections already low, we are currently sending more blood to area hospitals thanwe are bringing in," a news release from the center says. "CMBC is anticipating blood donor appointment cancellations as winter weather moves into the area. The loss of scheduled donations will further impact the local blood supply."

Successful donors will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt. Visit obi.org or call 877-340-8777 to make an appointment.

Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments to donate can be made online at obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777. Walk-ins are also welcome. (16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; 18+ year olds must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID required.)

Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health to Host Day of the Woman

The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) will host its annual Day of the Woman event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Feb. 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center Grand Plaza, located at 401 South Buchanan Street. The event will feature a presentation from documentary filmmaker and suicide prevention activist Kevin Hines. Hines will share a message of hope through mental health.

Two years after he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 19, Hines attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. His memoir, “Cracked, Not Broken: Surviving and Thriving After a Suicide Attempt,” became an award-winning documentary. Today, he speaks to diverse audiences and has received awards for his efforts to improve the lives of, and attitudes toward, people with mental illness.

“It is crucial to note that the discussions during this event may be intense and emotionally challenging,” Angela Knapp Eggers, Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health senior director, said. ‘We encourage attendees to approach the subject with sensitivity and empathy. Our goal is to break the stigma surrounding mental health and provide a platform for healing and understanding.”

Tickets to the event are $20. Tables of eight can be reserved for $150. Dinner is included. Registration is required for attendance. To RSVP, email angela.knapp@ttuhsc.edu or call (806) 414-9941.

Please be advised that the event content may be triggering for some individuals, and discretion is advised. Mental health professionals will be present to offer support, and resources will be available. If you or someone you know is struggling, please seek help by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988.

TxDOT urges Texans to join in fight against human trafficking

AUSTIN — TxDOT is raising awareness about the dangers of human trafficking and working with other state agencies to help stop this horrific crime.

During National Human Trafficking Prevention Month in January, TxDOT is continuing its “On the Road to End Human Trafficking” campaign and working with other state agencies through the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Coordinating Council and the Texas Human Trafficking Prevention Task Force. The Texas Legislature passed SB1527 in 2023, which added TxDOT to both groups.

On Thursday, Jan. 11, TxDOT joined other agencies around the state to recognize Human Trafficking Awareness Day by wearing blue as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s Blue Campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Texas consistently has the second highest number of calls to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. There are several ways to report human trafficking situations:

Call 911 for emergencies.

Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888 or text 233733.

Call iWatchTexas at 844-643-2251 or submit a report through their website or through the iWatch app. on your mobile device.

By being alert and “trusting your gut,” you can help play a role in preventing the tragedy of human trafficking.

