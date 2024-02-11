Community news and updates from Amarillo, Canyon and beyond

WT’s Cornette Library to celebrate 50 Years with Feb. 13 reception

CANYON — For 50 years, the James and Mary Elizabeth Cornette Library has anchored West Texas A&M University’s campus, a sanctum for studying, learning and exploring for students and community members alike. The library celebrates its half-century milestone with an 11 a.m. Feb. 13 reception in the library atrium on WT’s campus in Canyon.

“An academic library is the heart of a university,” said Shawna Kennedy-Witthar, director of information and library resources. “And here, we strive to be that place, where everyone can find what they need and have a place.”

The reception will include a performance by the library’s book cart drill team, the Cartigans, as well as cake, Buffalo cookies and more. Speakers will include WT President Walter V. Wendler; Kennedy Witthar; Sidnye Johnson, head of special collections and University archives; and Dr. Jim Cornette, son of the library’s namesakes and professor emeritus of mathematics at Iowa State University.

“WT has maintained the vitality of that library,” Cornette said. “It’s still such a viable place for students.”

As part of the 50th anniversary celebration, a year-long exhibit on the library’s first level showcases the evolution of WT's library history.

WT has had a library space since it opened in 1910. The institution's first library, from 1910 to 1914, was in the school’s Administration Building, which was destroyed in 1914 by fire. From 1916 until 1952, the library was housed in Old Main. And for the next 22 years, the library was located adjacent to the Panhandle-Plains Historical Museum. (The building was annexed to the museum in 1986.) Artifacts from those previous locations are on display in the first-floor exhibit, including original bookcases, archived catalogue materials, and a section of a stained-glass window. The current library opened in 1974 — a 88,900-square-feet facility in the center of WT’s campus.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., a special Valentine's Day tribute, “Cards and Letters from Home” will be on display at the Texas Panhandle War Memorial and Education Center, honoring Navy Veteran Jackie Smith of Amarillo.

'Cards and Letters' to be on display Valentine's Day at war museum

In 1991, ET-2 Smith was assigned to the USS Tarawa which was assigned duty in the Persian Gulf during the Persian Gulf War. Students from Smith’s elementary schools, Oakdale, Landergin, and Humphrey’s Highland sent Valentine Day cards and letters to Smith expressing their respect, valentine’s wishes, and wishing him a safe return home. These cards and letters will be on display for all to enjoy.

Students from each of the schools have been invited to tour the War Memorial Education Center and view the exhibits. Students who attended these schools in 1991, were in class with Mrs. Adams (Landergin), Mrs. Rankin (Humphrey’s Highland), or Mrs. McCarter (Oakdale) are welcome to the War Memorial Education Center to view their work from 33 years ago, to read and to remember.

Everyone is invited to visit their education center Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 806-350-8387, follow them on Facebook or visit their website,www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com .

City inviting citizens to join CERT, help Amarillo

First responders such as the Amarillo Police Department and the Amarillo Fire Department are vital in times of emergencies, but ordinary citizens can also help. This is where the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) can make a difference.

The Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management is offering the CERT Academy – a four-day program on Saturdays beginning in April which equips community members with the essential skills and knowledge to help in a community emergency. The CERT Academy is offered free of charge.

“The skills and knowledge obtained through the CERT Academy can directly impact the lives of others during emergencies,” said Max Dunlap, director of the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management. “Anyone wanting to help our community and make a positive impact is welcome.”

CERT is a volunteer program that trains individuals in basic disaster preparedness and response skills. The CERT Academy will be held April 6, April 20, May 4 and May 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Amarillo Area Office of Emergency Management, located in the basement of the Simms Building at 808 S. Buchanan St. A hands-on practical will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 30.

Registration is available at: veoci.com/v/p/form/w479f6evqrad

For more information contact City of Amarillo Media Relations Manager Dave Henry at 806-378-5219 or by email at david.henry@amarillo.gov.

Ascension Academy will host its Annual Gala fundraiser with a Mardi Gras theme on Feb. 24, at the Grand Plaza in Amarillo Civic Center.

Ascension Academy to hold Mardi Gras gala

Ascension Academy will host its Annual Gala fundraiser with a Mardi Gras theme on Feb. 24, at the Grand Plaza in Amarillo Civic Center. The event will recreate a Bourbon Street experience with a Cajun-inspired dinner, cocktails, live jazz music by Esquire Jazz, and a wine and whisky pull.

Guests can also participate in a vast silent auction featuring much-coveted items such as diamond earrings from Barnes Jewelry, a hand-painted tequila set, or trips to Cancun, Barbados, Antigua, and Lake Tahoe. The live auction will get the crowd going by allowing guests to bid on items and packages like a bar cart complete with a Bartesian cocktail machine, liquors, glassware, and mixers; a lawncare package from Western Equipment complete with a self-propelled lawnmower, a trimmer, and a blower; and a South African safari hunt for seven days and up to seven animals. Guests will also be able to win big from a 50/50 cash raffle drawing – the more tickets bought, the bigger the pot grows.

Tickets and sponsorship packages are still available for a short amount of time on the Ascension Academy website at htps://www.ascensionacademy.org/about-us/gala-ascension-academy-college-preparatoryschool

Ascension Academy is seeking sponsors to help offset the cost of putting on this fundraiser. Individual and couples tickets will also get you into Big Fun in the Big Easy, and you'll be supporting Ascension Academy in its mission to provide an exemplary college preparatory education to maximize the potential of every student. Inquiries about Ascension Academy or the Mardi Gras Gala should be directed to Development Director Cassie Montgomery at 806-382-1211.

Municipal Court Compliance Campaign 2024 begins

Beginning Monday, Feb. 5, the City of Amarillo Municipal Court began a compliance campaign, focusing on anyone with outstanding citations and encouraging the public to take the necessary steps to resolve their cases with the court. In March, Municipal Court will be initiate the second phase of the compliance campaign by working closely with the Amarillo Police Department (APD) to address any outstanding warrants.

Beginning the week of Monday, March 4, APD will have officers specifically assigned to serve outstanding warrants in the Amarillo area.

Those residents with active warrants may appear in person at the Municipal Court, 201 S.E. 4th Avenue to resolve their cases. The court may be contacted by telephone at Municipal Court at (806) 378-3082, email citycourt@amarillo.gov, visit http://bit.ly/2DJ608R

There are still options once a warrant has been issued on the city citation. Depending on the nature of the circumstances, solutions may include trials before a judge or jury, payment plans, community service, or time to search for a job. A person is always entitled to hire an attorney to handle their cases or represent themselves. For those pleading “guilty” or “no contest,” many cases can be paid online at https://www.municipalonlinepayments.com/amarillotx/court/search .

Dove Creek Equine Rescue (DCER) launched its February campaign to secure new monthly donors to support the equine rescue and become members of the Heart of the Herd.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue launches February Heart of the Herd Campaign

CANYON – Dove Creek Equine Rescue (DCER) launched its February campaign to secure new monthly donors to support the equine rescue and become members of the Heart of the Herd. They are invited to special members-only events at the ranch.

In 2024, Dove Creek is hoping to add 24 new monthly donors with a minimum donation of $24 per month. Throughout February, the nonprofit will be giving new Heart of the Herd donors a box of DCER merchandise. New donors who commit to a monthly donation of at least $24.00 qualify for this giveaway, which includes a Comfort Colors t-shirt and Heart of the Herd logoed mug, tote bag, and sticker. In addition, all February donors who honor someone with their donation can have DCER mail their honoree a fun Valentine which features a rescue horse.

Founder and Executive Director Laurie Higgins-Kerley emphasized the importance of recurring donors:"Our Heart of the Herd donors provide us with a stable and reliable source of funding, allowing us to plan long-term initiatives and maintain daily care for the herd, such as feed and veterinary care. It costs us $400 each month to care for a healthy horse. If the horse or barnyard animal is in a compromised state, that cost can be much higher. The ongoing commitment of our monthly donors is like a steady heartbeat that sustains our rescue efforts, making a lasting impact on the lives of horses and humans in need."

To sign up to be a Heart of the Herd monthly donor, visit www.dovecreekequinerescue.org and look for the Heart of the Herd February popup. Payment options include debit or credit card, Google pay, or bank draft. The sign-up process is easy, and donors can create a donor account and view all of their online donations and print tax statements in one place.

Dove Creek Equine Rescue was founded by Higgins-Kerley in 2012 and has rescued 242 unwanted and neglected animals since its inception. The mission of the nonprofit is to restore the dignity, purpose, and wholeness of unwanted horses who need a second chance in life and humans who need healing and direction by providing compassionate care, connection, and education.

Beginning Tuesday, contractors will begin removing selected trees from US 87 near Buffalo Stadium Road to the US 87/US 60 split near Canyon.

TxDOT to remove trees around US 87 near Canyon starting Tuesday

CANYON – The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced via social media that the dpeartment has identified a little more than a dozen trees alongside US 87, just north of Canyon that could cause safety problems for the traveling public.

As such, beginning Tuesday, Feb. 13, in coordination with the city of Canyon, TxDOT’s contractor, Falls Foundation Repair will begin removing selected trees from US 87 near Buffalo Stadium Road to the US 87/US 60 split. TxDOT said the project is expected to take one week to complete, weather pending.

"These work sites may require shoulder or lane closures, so we’re asking drivers to please slow down and take their time when driving through those areas," TxDOT said in a Facebook post. "The trees are being removed because they are either dead, near the end of their life span or pose a safety risk to drivers. We understand that some of these trees are old and acknowledge them as a long-standing staple of the Canyon community. In collaboration with the City of Canyon, TxDOT has future plans to plant new trees in safer spaces along US 87."

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is seeking information in connection to an early burglary Jan. 26 at the My Eye Dr. in the 2400 block of Interstate 40 West. Police officers sent to the scene found that entry was forced into the business, and multiple items had been taken.

Amarillo Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week: Eye Dr. burglary

The Amarillo Crime Stoppers is seeking information for its Crime of the Week, a burglary at a local optometrist's office.

On Friday, Jan. 26, just after 8 a.m., Amarillo police officers were sent to My Eye Dr. in the 2400 block of Interstate 40 West and found that entry was forced into the business and multiple items had been taken. Various lab equipment valued over $100,000, and personal items were stolen during this burglary.

Anyone who may have information possibly connected to this incident is asked to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400. Tips remain anonymous, and if the information provided leads to an arrest or the recovery of stolen property, it could earn a reward up to $1,000.

Tips can also be submitted by visiting amapolice.org or by using the P3 Tips App. Remember to "Say It Here" with Amarillo Crime Stoppers.

WT’s online programs continue to rank highly in prestigious U.S. News rankings

CANYON — West Texas A&M University’s online bachelor’s program ranked No. 45 in the nation and No. 3 in Texas, according to newly released 2024 rankings from U.S. News & World Report.

Several undergraduate and graduate programs also rank highly state- and nationwide in the new standings, with 11 total programs earning the magazine’s coveted Best Program status: online bachelor’s programs, online bachelor’s programs for veterans, online undergraduate business programs, online MBA, online MBA for veterans, and graduate programs in computer information technology, criminal justice and public administration, education, engineering business (non-MBA) and nursing. Statewide, WT’s online bachelor’s program is behind only Texas A&M University and the University of North Texas.

Each of the 11 WT programs ranked in the top third of U.S. News & World Report’s rankings. Of particular note: The graduate program in computer information technology rose to No. 14 from No. 16 (and No. 4 in Texas); the graduate program in criminal justice and public administration rose to No. 17 from No. 30 (and No. 3 in Texas); the graduate program in engineering rose to No. 37 from No. 41 (and No. 3 in Texas); the graduate program in nursing rose to No. 49 from No. 55 (and No. 7 in Texas); and the undergraduate business program rose to No. 83 from No. 88 (and No. 6 in Texas).

Among programs for veterans, WT is the top-ranked school in Texas for online bachelor’s programs and No. 5 among Texas schools for online MBA for veterans.

U.S. News evaluated schools based on a variety of factors, such as student engagement, faculty credentials, and services and technologies. In its 12th year, the U.S. News Best Online Programs is designed for individuals looking to complete or further their education. This year's edition evaluates more than 1,600 online bachelor's and master's degree programs using metrics specific to online learning. The rankings only include degree-granting programs offered primarily online by regionally accredited institutions.

Prospective students can see how WT compares to other institutions and how the rankings are calculated on USNews.com. For more information on the Best Online Programs, explore Facebook, X (formerly Twitter), Instagram and use #BestOnline.

Veterans invited to session on resolving VA medical issues hosted by Texas Veterans Commission

AUSTIN - Texas veterans are invited to the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Health Care Information Session and find out about assistance available to resolve VA medical issues at no cost. The session will be held on Feb. 16, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The session features TVC Health Care Advocates (HCAs) who help Texas veterans navigate the VA health care system and resolve related issues at no cost. This includes issues such as: enrollment, appointments, billing, prescriptions, Care in the Community / MISSION Act assistance MRIs/X-rays/lab tests and more. Additionally, information on Veterans Health Administration (VHA) updates will be provided.

Listen to TVC HCAs and fellow veterans Nikki Taylor and Jennifer Aparicio talk about what they do and what to expect at the session. (TVC podcast Take a Guided Tour of VA Health Care - https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/texasveteranscommission/episodes/Take-a-Guided-Tour-of-VA-Health-Care-e2euhj7 )

US 60/70/84 bridge project to be discussed at public meetings in Farwell, Texico

FARWELL – Information on a proposed project to build a bridge at US 60/70/84, in the cities of Farwell, Texas, and Texico, New Mexico will be presented at two public meetings scheduled for February, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) announced in a news release. The public meetings will present information on a proposed project to build a bridge structure over the existing BNSF railroad crossing at the Texas/New Mexico state line.

Citizens are invited to attend either one of the meetings being held in the cities of Farwell and Texico and will have the opportunity to join in-person or view the information virtually. The public is encouraged to attend, ask questions and provide feedback.

The Farwell public meeting will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. (CST) on Thursday, Feb. 15, at the Farwell ISD Administration Building, located at 805 Ave. G. The second meeting will be held in Texico, 5:30-7:30 p.m. (MST), on Thursday, Feb. 22, at the Texico ISD cafeteria, located at 520 N. Griffin St.

