Community non-profit helps Clevelanders with heat assistance as temps drop

Automakers and technology companies are building ever-more sophisticated digital platforms into the future generations of cars and other vehicles. Today, a startup that's built a system to makes it easy to connect that software and hardware to wireless networks has picked up a major round of funding. Cubic Telecom, which provides a software-based networking solution for vehicles (and other devices) to link up with mobile networks in whichever country they happen to be, has picked up €473 million ($513 million at today's rates) from SoftBank Corp. SoftBank is taking a 51% stake in the Dublin-based startup, valuing it at just over $1 billion (€927 million).