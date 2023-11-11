Community nonprofits step up for Operation Warrior Resolution and breast cancer research

Local 7433, a Sarasota nonprofit, helped Hooters of Sarasota celebrate their 35th anniversary recently by contributing $7,500 to the restaurant's fundraising campaign for the Kelly Jo Dowd Breast Cancer Research Fund benefiting the V Foundation. Local 7433 was created during the COVID-19 pandemic with a mission to give back to the local community. For information, visit Local7433.com.

Operation Warrior Resolution gains support for recovery programs

Operation Warrior Resolution, a nonprofit dedicated to providing holistic care to veterans, recently received a $23,300 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County through the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund to support veterans and their family members affected by the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Veterans and family members practice yoga through Operation Warrior Resolution to alleviate stress and calm the nervous system. The nonprofit recently received a $23,300 grant from the Community Foundation of Sarasota County through the Suncoast Disaster Recovery Fund.

Veterans in south Sarasota County impacted by Ian have been receiving brain-based healing sessions along with yoga classes to help alleviate stress and calm the nervous system. “I am grateful to have the opportunity to conveniently attend a yoga class right here at our American Legion,” said Annmarie MacLean, a Venice resident and military spouse. “It’s allowed me to not only decrease my stress levels, but my body has more mobility and less pain.”

For information about Operation Warrior Resolution, visit operationwarriorresolution.org or contact operations manager Jacqueline Woish at 941-806-5722 or jacqueline@operationwarriorresolution.org.

Save Our Seabirds organization names new executive director

Save Our Seabirds, one of the largest bird rescue and rehabilitation centers in Florida, has named Brian Walton as executive director.

Brian Walton has been named executive director for Save Our Seabirds.

Walton most recently served as executive director for North Brevard Charities in Titusville. He has a bachelor’s degree in counseling and a master’s in communications from Johnson University and is a certified fundraising executive.

Walton will lead all operational aspects of SOS (saveourseabirds.org), including establishing goals for financial and operational performance, expanding the donor base, and enlarging the impact of the rehab center and sanctuary on City Island in Sarasota. Walton "is the perfect person to lead us in our next phases of development. This includes creating a significantly revised site plan, rebuilding our 32 aviaries and constructing a new, modern hospital,” SOS board chair Jim Curtis said.

Masala Giving Circle accepting applications for 'Giving Grants'

Applications for the Masala Giving Circle's 2024 'Giving Grants' are being accepted now through Dec. 31.

The organization awards grants and gifts each year to nonprofit organizations that have programs or provide services aligned with Masala’s mission. Funding for grants is donated by Masala's membership of over 100 women. Previous awards went to St. Vincent de Paul Cares; Newtown Mobile Pantries; Habitat for Humanity; Hope Family Services; Newtown Nation; FUNducation; Dollar Dynasty; and Girls Inc.

The Masala Giving Circle, founded in 2013, is a group of philanthropically minded African American women with a common passion for giving back, helping others, and creating positive change in communities of color. For information on grant eligibility, applications, and more, visit Masalagivingcircle.org.

CenterPlace Health celebrates fifth anniversary as FQHC

CenterPlace Health recently celebrated its fifth anniversary as a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC) serving patients in and around Sarasota County.

CenterPlace Health became a Federally Qualified Health Center in 2018 and provides services to over 26,000 patients. The board of directors include Scott Bushway, Mikhail Scott, Kari Ellingstad, Bill Little, Gloria DeHaven, Arnold Dennard, Maria Somera-Ramirez (with son Daniel), and Maureen O’Brien.

CenterPlace Health became an FQHC in 2018 and has grown from three to seven clinics, providing medical, dental, and behavioral health services to over 26,000 patients. The designation "is a reflection of the crucial role we play at the heart of health care in our area as a medical home to all,” said Kari Ellingstad, CEO of CenterPlace Health.

CenterPlace Health services include primary care for all ages, OB/GYN women’s services, dental, behavioral health, and chiropractic care. Sponsors include the Gulf Coast Community Foundation and Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation. For more information, visit CenterPlaceHealth.org.

Around and about

The 10th annual Sarasota Fall Fine Art Festival is Nov. 18-19 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at at JD Hamel Park. The festival will showcase local, regional and national artisans with an array of arts, including painting, sculpture, jewelry, photography, glass, ceramics, wearable art, mixed-media, and woodworking. Info: paragonfestivals.com.

· The Lemon Bay Garden Club, 480 Yale St., Englewood, will host its 2023 Garden Tour & Fair on Nov. 17-18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. featuring a plant sale, handcrafted crafts and a gift basket raffle. Proceeds support college scholarships, youth programs, and community projects. Tickets and info: lemonbaygardenclub.com, 941-474-9068.

· In recognition of Veteran’s Day, the office of the Clerk of the Circuit Court & Comptroller for Manatee County, 1115 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton, is providing complimentary passport photos, notary services, and copies of documents throughout November. Call the Clerk & Comptroller’s office at 941-749-1800.

· Gulf Cove United Methodist Church, 1100 S. McCall Road, Port Charlotte is hosting its Notjusta Craft Fair today from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Crafts, jewelry, businesses, and food. Info: 941-697-1747.

Submissions by Ilona Wolpin, Jacqueline Woish, Kate De Michieli, Dale Booker, Christine Coviello, Hillary Reynolds, Susan Killion, Jennifer Linzy, Dana Hanson.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Sarasota community nonprofits step up for veterans, cancer research