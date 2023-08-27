Community offers views on $156M road plan in roundabout way

Aug. 27—MANKATO — They had to go searching, but MAPO staff found out that transportation pet peeves are like opinions: Everybody has one.

"Some roundabouts are good, some are bad. I hate them," one person told the Mankato-North Mankato Planning Organization at Songs on the Lawn in June.

"45 miles per hour zone changing to a 50 on Lookout Drive is crazy," another shared during the North Mankato Farmers' Market in July.

"Why can't Highway 169 be dug down 15 feet and put an overpass above it?" an online commenter wondered. "All the problems will be solved. It was done at Veterans Bridge."

Nearly 30 people offered their thoughts over a 30-day comment period on MAPO's $156 million transportation plan. The comments and the overall plan, which covers the tentative construction schedule for the years 2024 to 2027, will be going to the planning organization's Policy Board for final approval in early September.

The plan covers road, bridge, trail and transit projects in Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and a few adjoining townships that are at least partially funded with federal dollars. Federal rules require the public comment process before the plan is approved.

A traditional open house attracted limited attendance and generated just three comments, and another six were left on the MAPO website. But the "pop-up" comment opportunities MAPO conducted at public events prompted the most opinions.

The ambitious construction plan offers plenty of targets for commentary. Already next year, nearly $20 million in projects are scheduled, highlighted by the reconstruction of Riverfront Drive from Main Street to Madison Avenue, including a dramatic makeover of the Old Town segment. In 2025 and 2026, more than $65 million in work is on the agenda, including redecking the Veterans Memorial Bridge and reconstructing Highway 22 from Mankato's north side to the southern end of St. Peter, complete with passing lanes, new intersections and other safety upgrades.

And in 2027, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will start its two-year $70 million reconstruction of Highway 169 in Mankato-North Mankato that will replace the two signalized intersections on the highway.

The big Highway 169 and Highway 22 projects each include a pair of roundabouts — at Webster Avenue and North River Drive along 169 and at Augusta Drive and Le Sueur County Road 21 along 22.

Predictably, the traffic circles generated positive and negative opinions from commenters.

"So you are going to make more roundabouts," a farmers' market customer noted.

"How many roundabouts are in Mankato?" another wondered.

Still another wanted at least one more added to the total: "Commerce and Lookout Drive is a good place for a roundabout."

The elimination of signalized intersections on Highway 169 prompted mixed feelings.

"Good improvements," said another commenter at the North Mankato Farmers' Market. "Like (the) 169 projects and roundabouts."

Even if the 169 roundabouts prove popular with drivers, commenters wondered how pedestrians and bikers would cross the highway once the signal lights are gone at Webster Avenue and Lind Street.

"Multiple-lane high-speed roundabouts are awful for pedestrians, cyclists, and vulnerable road users," wrote a commenter on MAPO's website. "I understand the safety benefits — for drivers — but my experience both as a pedestrian and cyclist at the Highway 22 and Adams/Madison facilities shows multi-lane roundabouts to be worse than signalized intersections. So you are about to eliminate two intersections for the benefit of drivers — and to the detriment of pedestrians and bicyclists ... ."

The person suggested a pedestrian overpass would be a good answer, but MnDOT officials have said there's not enough funding to build a bridge over 169 for walkers and bikers. Another commenter, while also calling for safer options for pedestrians to cross Highway 169, was happy that the pedestrian bridge idea was dropped: "Safe pedestrian and bicycle crossings should be created at grade along this corridor."

And a resident along Highway 68 southwest of Mankato worried about finding a gap in traffic to enter Highway 169 if the signal lights were no longer periodically stopping southbound traffic: "I need space to get in."

Not all the comments related to roads.

"Planned trail to Minneopa is cool," a Songs on the Lawn commenter said, apparently referring to the scheduled reassembly in 2025 of the historic Kern Bridge over the Blue Earth River that will connect Mankato's Minnesota River Trail to the county's Minneopa Trail.

"Also pleased to see that plans for the River Trail include widening it and putting a railing up for safety purposes," someone else stated about scheduled safety improvements along the trail near downtown.

But another said the pavement on the region's trails measured up poorly to those in other parts of the state.

"I've ridden on all the trails in Minnesota," the farmers' market customer said. "Mankato is on the cusp of attracting (tourists) as a bicycling destination but trails lack wayfinding signage and proper maintenance."

Bus riders offered thoughts, too, calling for additional transit routes, reduced fares and more robust service around MSU and in North Mankato. One transit fan was happy with the Transportation Improvement Program, albeit with one very ambitious stipulation.

"As long as Mankato gets a train service to the Twin Cities within the next 10 years, Mankato's plans look good," the person said.

The MAPO board — consisting of an elected representative of the cities of Mankato, Eagle Lake and North Mankato and the counties of Nicollet and Blue Earth, along with one appointed to represent the townships — is expected to approve the plan at its Sept. 7 meeting.