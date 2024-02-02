Community’s ongoing battle against rock quarry, residents calling on elected officials

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Residents in a small Limestone County community are continuing their fight against the possible construction of a rock quarry they say could have negative impacts on their lives.

People in the town of Belle Mina have been raising concerns for months now over the quarry and their efforts to stop its construction from beginning continued following a community-led meeting Thursday evening.

Trial for former Huntsville Police officer charged with capital murder of pregnant girlfriend pushed back

Thursday marked another phase in the ongoing battle and among the main problems for residents are the possible effects the rock quarry’s construction can have on their health, homes, and overall well-being.

Those who live in the town discussed how they would address members of the Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) at an upcoming hearing on the rock quarry.

An official with ADEM told News 19 the only comments that will be considered at that meeting are those that relate to air and water-related concerns and how the quarry could impact the two.

Among other issues residents are voicing displeasure over is the blasting that could take place as a result of the quarry. Some say the blasting could damage gas lines, septic tanks, and decades-old homes and buildings throughout Belle Mina.

HPD: One dead, one seriously injured after stabbing

The community also talked about the importance of sending their concerns over the quarry to multiple elected officials including members of the Limestone County Commission and those representing Alabama on Capitol Hill.

Residents in Belle Mina like Al Rainey say their biggest concern is the potential impacts a rock quarry can have on their health and feel it has no place in their town.

“It’s a minority community and it’s a lot of older residents that already have health issues,” Rainey said. “It’s plenty of concrete plants and rock quarries in the area and there’s no need for another one here.”

Dr. Janice Thornton-Manning, who lives in Limestone County’s District 3 where the town is located was also a concerned citizen who attended the meeting.

With a background in pulmonary toxicology, Thornton-Manning emphasized the health risks that could come with the presence of a quarry.

She echoed the need for their representatives to support the community in what’s been called an endeavor that could change the lives of many in Belle Mina for years to come.

“For people living near it, there’s increased risks of lung disease, silicosis, and lung cancer,” Thornton-Manning said.

“It sounds like the county commission has a lot of power as to how this is going to play out and I’m hoping they will exert that power and help these people because this is community is special, it’s important, and it’s historic,” she said.

ADEM will host an official public hearing at Calhoun Community College on March 7. At the meeting, ADEM will hear from the residents and will consider those comments when deciding whether permits should be granted for the proposed rock quarry.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.