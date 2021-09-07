Community service ordered in theft from vulnerable adult

Sep. 7—MANKATO — A St. Peter woman who stole from a vulnerable resident of a group home was sentenced to community service and probation.

Allysa Beth Kongshaug, 24, exploited nearly $800 from a resident with disabilities while she worked at a group home in Mankato, charges said.

She pleaded guilty to gross misdemeanor debit card fraud. A felony charge of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult was dismissed.

Kongshaug was sentenced Tuesday in Blue Earth County District Court to 10 days community service, a $500 fine or more community service, and one year probation. Restitution will be decided at a later date; the plea agreement proposes the fine be deducted from the restitution.