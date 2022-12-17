Community organization planning to help with funeral costs for slain Elliott woman

Pittsburgh Public Safety officials have confirmed that an Elliott woman who was found shot to death in her home, was murdered.

“I knew that from the beginning. Too many cops here and I just knew it, I had a feeling,” said neighbor Walt Eyerman.

Neighbors are still on edge, days after family members found 62-year-old Susan Yvonne Hays lying in a pool of blood inside her home on Wilhelm Street.

“I can’t sleep all that good. As soon as I hear the dogs bark, I gotta come down and look,” Eyerman said. “They need to catch the two guys I saw standing in this lady’s yard a couple weeks before this all happened.”

The medical examiner’s office has not released an official cause of death, but Pittsburgh police said she was shot in the head.

But despite a lack of answers, West End P.O.W.E.R., a local community action group, is rallying together to try to help Hays’ family by providing up to $6,000 for funeral costs.

“We reach out to families of victims and see if they need assistance with funerals, if it’s gun violence,” said Terri Minor-Spencer, the group’s founder and executive director. “We jump in the fight — what can we do? We put our heads together, came up with this burial fund.”

Minor-Spencer said the money comes from the state after an application process is started and submitted to the funeral home. She says the group has reached out to Hays’ family and hopes to hear back soon.

“I strongly believe that’s why we’re here. We are here to help other people,” Minor-Spencer said.

