Community organizations on the brink as Monroe County investigates misspent funds

During a press conference Friday afternoon, executive directors of organizations part of the Neighborhood Collaborative Project battled snowy, frigid temperatures as funds needed to operate remain frozen.

"We chose this spot because we started here," Andy Carey said. "Popping up tents on the corner of Frost and Jefferson, talking to people and seeing what they needed."

Carey, a social worker with MC Collaborative, joined 12 local organizations to establish NCP, focusing on anti-poverty initiatives and community development programs.

"The goal of this group is to give people access, whether it's a pair of socks or housing," he said.

Each organization relied on the Community Resource Collaborative as its fiscal agent, distributing funds from a $7.2 million federal grant. However, after mismanaging the resources, the checks have stopped, and an investigation is underway.

"Last week, I authorized a forensic audit of the alleged mismanagement of funds by the Community Resource Center (CRC) for the Neighborhood Collaborative Project (NCP)," Monrow County executive Adam Bello said in a statement released Friday evening.

So far, $1.1 million of the federal grant has been given to CRC.

The money stopped

Organizations such as Cameron Community Ministries, Father Tracy Advocacy Center and Beyond the Sanctuary reported that they ceased receiving funds from the grant around the fall of 2023.

Beatriz LeBron, the executive director of Father Tracy, says the advocacy center is owed more than four months of operating expenses. "This will affect the individuals and families who depend on our services, primarily those struggling with homelessness and substance abuse disorder."

LeBron stated that any fiduciary concerns regarding CRC were addressed with Tina Paradiso, the founding executive director, even after former Pathways to Peace director Anthony Hall took over as CEO in the summer of 2023.

Monroe County Legislator Rachel Barnhart wrote a letter to Adam Bello asking why CRC was selected as the fiscal agent for the Neighborhood Collaborative Project "because it's come to light that CRC had not even completed registration with the state at the time of its selection and had handled less than $50,000 in revenue that year. Your administration may have made material misrepresentations to the Legislature in asking us to approve these funds."

The funding aided organizations such as SWAN Inc., a member of NPC, in establishing a security guard workforce development program, resulting in 61 individuals becoming certified by New York State and securing employment, according to Patricia Jackson, the executive director of SWAN.

She said the upcoming workshop is currently on hold due to CRC's audit.

"This is truly devastating to our organization and the people we serve," Jackson said.

Most organizations in NPC said they'd have to cut staff and ditch programs and are looking for donations to keep afloat.

In his statement, County Executive Bello said he's directed his administration to explore possible alternate means of funding for NCP members, as well as programs and services available through Monroe County Department of Human Services.

"Our hope is that the NCP will be able to continue their mission and work once our concerns are addressed and a new fiscal agent is in place."

— Robert Bell is a multimedia journalist and reporter at The Democrat & Chronicle. He was born in Rochester, grew up in Philadelphia and studied film in Los Angeles. Follow him at @byrobbell on X and @byrobbell on IG. Contact him at rlbell@gannett.com.

