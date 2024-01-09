Community, OSU prepare to celebrate MLK Day

Jan. 8—Martin Luther King, Jr. Day is Monday, and once again, Stillwater is marking the event with a community celebration and unity walk.

Temperatures are expected to dip to the low 20s, and snow is expected Monday. As of yesterday (Jan. 8), Oklahoma State University still planned to participate in the unity walk, but due to the threat of the wind chill factor, they will finalize a decision today.

The Stillwater Community United committee planned to meet today as well to decide if the unity march would go forward as planned, said Visit Stillwater President Cristy Morrison.

Either way, Morrison said Sunday's event will still be happening.

Stillwater residents may join the community in a celebration of the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at 6 p.m. on Sunday at the Stillwater Community Center.

The Mt. Zion Choir will be performing, and Nate Todd, assistant vice president for institutional diversity at Oklahoma State University, will speak.

Guests may view submissions from the community MLK poster contest. Refreshments will be served.

On Monday, weather permitting, Stillwater Community United and OSU will hold their annual MLK Day Unity March.

The community's portion of the march will leave at 1 p.m. from Southern Woods Park.

OSU's portion of the walk will begin at 2 p.m. at the Spears School of Business with a welcome from OSU and City leaders.

Both groups will end the march at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts at 705 W. University Avenue, followed by remarks from a student speaker and a message from College of Education and Human Sciences Associate Dean Darius Prier.

Participants are welcome to march the entire route or join the march anywhere along the path.

Participants may also bring new or gently used coats to donate to the Coat Drive.

Donations are accepted at both Monday and Thursday's events, and the donations will go to the clothes closet on campus, Wings of Hope, the Mission of Hope and Payne County Youth Shelter.

OSU will also host Dr. Prier at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 18 at the Student Union Little Theater. Dr. Prier will speak, and Epsilon Epsilon Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity will present a tribute to Dr. King.

Partner organizations for the week's events include Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Stillwater Police Department, Visit Stillwater, the MLK Jr. Celebration Committee, OSU Division of Student Affairs and OSU's Division of Institutional Diversity.