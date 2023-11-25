Community-owned grocery coming to downtown Battle Creek next fall

BATTLE CREEK — For the first time in nearly three decades, the corner of Michigan Avenue and Carlyle Street is showing signs of life.

Construction is underway at the former Anson Hotel, 121 W. Michigan Ave., as crews work to transform the space into a fresh food market and deli with eight apartments. The $3 million renovation is being led by developer Restore 269, with construction expected to wrap up in the fall of 2024.

Sprout BC, a locally produced food delivery and pickup service located in Springfield, will operate the market and deli dubbed Uproot Market & Eatery on the building's first floor. The enterprise will not only give city residents another option for fresh produce and ready-to-eat foods, but also a stake in its ownership as a cooperative.

"It’s really exciting to see that corner building all lit up at nighttime for the first time since the '90s," Jeremy Andrews, CEO of Sprout BC, said Monday. "We’re bringing it back to life, reviving it and that’s really exciting.

"Our members are owners, but let’s be very clear that this is not a member-only store," Andrews continued. "This is a local grocery and eatery that's open to the public."

Sprout's expansion downtown is rooted in helping improve community access to fresh and healthy food. The walk-in market and deli will offer fresh produce and have dine-in space for grab-and-go foods, comfort foods and plant-based meats, all sourced by local farmers and producers, along with local beers and locally produced wine.

"We will seek to have all of the staple goods that one might need for their kitchen and their household and some specialty goods as well," Andrews said, noting the market with have a "robust" produce section along with meat and dairy offerings.

Four two-bedroom apartments are planned for the building's second floor, with three two-bedroom apartments and one one-bedroom apartment on the third floor, according to documents submitted by Restore 269.

The building has been vacant since 1997 and has been slated for demolition three separate times due to exposure to the elements. To stabilize the property and attract a new private development partner, Battle Creek Unlimited purchased the building and installed a new roof in 2020. The development team will leverage BCU’s investment to complete the restoration and activation of the building.

The Michigan Economic Development Corporation has approved a $1.5 million Michigan Community Revitalization Program performance-based grant in support of the project.

“The redevelopment and restoration of this historic property in our hometown, Battle Creek, will add downtown vibrancy and address two voids in our community,” developer Caitlynn Newman said in a statement. “The market on the first floor will provide fresh food and goods to the community, and the eight uniquely designed apartments will add more housing options to the downtown neighborhood. We greatly appreciate the MEDC's support for this development as the project would not be possible without it.”

