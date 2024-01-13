Community participation requested for MLK Day of Service

Jan. 12—On the day that commemorates the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a Beckley organization is asking the community to mark the day with an act of service.

In what has become an annual tradition in Beckley on MLK Day, organizers of Beckley's Empty Bowls event are requesting the community's help in glazing the bowls, which will be used for the Empty Bowls event later this year.

The glazing event, part of the annual MLK Day of Service, will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday at the Youth Museum of Southern West Virginia in New River Park on Ewart Avenue in Beckley.

The hand-crafted bowls are part of the local Empty Bowls project put on by the Beckley Quota Club.

Every year, the Quota Club oversees the creation of handmade bowls that are then used to raise funds for local food pantries.

Empty Bowls is an international project to end hunger.

Beckley Parks and Recreation Director Leslie Gray Baker said Monday's event is a fitting tribute to a man who was dedicated to service.

"Martin Luther King Jr. was such an advocate for the downtrodden, and so I think it's just a wonderful thing, and it's evolved over the years that we all can work together this one day for the greater good of the community," she said.

Beckley's Empty Bowls event is scheduled for April 13, according to the Beckley Quota Club's Facebook page.

