Community partners joining forces to shine a light on domestic violence, support survivors

BATTLE CREEK — Community partners are joining forces to shine a light on domestic violence and support survivors this month.

S.A.F.E. Place is working in collaboration with Handmap Brewing, Territorial Brewing Company, Cafe Rica, Bread and Basket and many more to ‘Paint the Town Purple’ throughout the month of October in recognition of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“S.A.F.E. Place is looking forward to leveraging Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October as an opportunity to increase awareness of the dangerous dynamics of domestic violence and its pervasive prevalence,” S.A.F.E. Place Executive Director Ellen Lassiter Collier said. “We will be working in collaboration with businesses to share our life saving resources, and providing a platform for survivors to share their journeys of resilience and recovery."

The nonprofit organization will celebrate survivors of domestic violence with a Roaring 20s Jazz Night at Handmap Brewing Company on Oct. 20. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and include live music courtesy of the Neil Gordon Trio. Handmap will also be serving two specialty pizzas during the event in addition to their locally brewed beers and wine.

A Beer for a Cause event will be held Oct. 21 at Territorial Brewing Company, with 10% of sales throughout the day going to S.A.F.E. Place. Candles, stickers and purple ribbons will also be available for purchase.

In addition, S.A.F.E. Place table toppers can be found throughout the month of October at Cafe Rica, Territorial Brewing Company, Bread and Basket and many other area businesses. Each table topper features a QR Code that allows people to donate directly to the organization via phone.

"We are excited to be hosting a Roaring 20s Jazz Night at Handmap Brewing Company on Oct. 20, a Beer for a Cause event at Territorial Brewing on Oct. 21, as well as working with Cafe Rica, Territorial Brewing, Bread and Basket, and more on a donation campaign to remind Battle Creek that S.A.F.E. Place is available in the community to support victims where they are,” S.A.F.E. Place Deputy Director Stacey Konkle said.

Calhoun County currently ranks as the fifth highest county in the state for per-capita domestic violence rates, according to S.A.F.E. Place. This year, the nonprofit has served nearly 3,400 survivors and their families, and provided more than 15,000 nights of shelter collectively.

“Domestic Violence Awareness Month is an exciting opportunity to remind the community that S.A.F.E. Place is here and available to support victims and survivors of Calhoun County,” Konkle said. “Oftentimes, domestic violence is not talked about or is kept behind closed doors, we are excited to shine a light on this issue and strengthen our community’s awareness of available resources.”

If you or someone you know are experiencing abuse and need resources, you can call the S.A.F.E. Place 24 Hour Helpline (888) 664-9832 or (269) 965-SAFE (7233).

Contact reporter Greyson Steele at gsteele@battlecreekenquirer.com

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Community partners are shining a light on domestic violence this month