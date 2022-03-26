Community partners submit a final plan for $3.7 million grant to fight youth homelessness

A homeless person moves his tent under a freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021. A powerful storm slid south through California on Tuesday, drenching the drought-stricken state with desperately needed rain. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

To eliminate youth homelessness in the Marion-Polk region, the community must better identify all at-risk and unaccompanied youth, expand prevention strategies and entry processes to link youth to services, and urgently needs more permanent and transitional housing, among other key needs. That's what dozens of community partners and homeless youth have determined after six months of drafting the Coordinated Community Plan submitted to HUD for approval this week.

The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded the Marion-Polk region a $3.7 million grant to help the region combat a growing crisis of youth and young adults experiencing homelessness.

This week, the required plan outlining goals to prevent and end youth homelessness was submitted to HUD for approval. If approved, community partners could soon begin funding projects designed to fulfill the outlined recommendation.

The Youth Homeless Demonstration Program grant was awarded to only 33 communities across the nation in this round. It was the first time Marion and Polk's counties were successful in getting the funding.

For the past six months, the Youth Action Board, also known as Backbone, has led the effort to determine how the region should spend the funds. The board is made up of 18 youth members who have all experienced homelessness.

The name of the group, Backbone, acknowledges the circumstances of experiencing homelessness that has forced members to grow a backbone very young and also reflects the group’s commitment to using the strong backbone now to make a difference, said Marianne Bradshaw, a Mid-Willamette Valley Homeless Alliance consultant who also led the planning process.

The planning team for the grant met every Thursday to determine the big picture and values for the community.

Thousands in need

The goal is to provide additional assistance to the 5,800 youth at risk of homelessness in Marion County. That's 14.1% of the youth population in the county. The Oregon state rate is 11.5% according to the report.

There are an estimated 1,100 youth at risk in Polk County.

Using the Homeless Management Information System, a database from community partners, and McKinney-Vento data and expert estimates, there are at least 1,540 youth ages 13-24 experiencing homelessness in the region.

Youth of color are over-represented among those experiencing homelessness according to the report. In 2021, data about race was available for 781 youth experiencing homelessness. Data about ethnicity was available for 774 youth.

According to 2020 Census data, the total population in Marion and Polk counties is 25% Hispanic/Latinx, 22% American Indian or Alaskan Native, 0.8% Black or African American, 0.4% Pacific Islander or Hawaiian Native, and 10.6% two or more races. But youth experiencing homelessness were 34.4% Hispanic/Latinx (266/774), 3.6% American Indian or Alaskan Native (28/781), 5.5% Black or African American (43/781), 0.8% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander (6/781), and 10.1% Other (often multiracial) (79/781).

The plan also outlines an effort to direct additional action to youth and young adults that are members of the LGBTQ community. Using data from a 2019 community college survey across 14 Oregon campuses, the report estimates 20-25% of young adults in the region identify as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. In the survey, 27% of bisexual students and 23% of gay and lesbian students reported experiencing homelessness in the past year. About 18% of heterosexual respondents reported experiencing homelessness.

Other special populations identified in the report include survivors of sex trafficking and exploitation, youth in the justice system, and youth in the child welfare or foster care system.

Youth-led plan

Bradshaw emphasized that the plan was youth-led.

Backbone usually meets on the first and third Monday of every month. Bradshaw played a support role in those meetings. The planning team began meeting in December and met every Thursday, taking the big picture vision and values and creating a solid community plan.

In March, the group had a special meeting for over two hours going over the entire plan section by section. The youth then took the plan home for a week to do a final review.

There are youth as young as 11 on the board and as old as 25. It is a "hefty" report but the group was dedicated. They weren't just rubber-stamping it, she said.

"It's not just an outside consultant saying, you know, here's a top priority, let's do this or let's put money here," Bradshaw said. "It's youth and young adults who have walked that walk saying, 'This is what will be most helpful.'"

The $3.7 million is not "remotely enough" for all the needs in the system but it is a starting place, she acknowledged.

Key goals

More than 170 people representing 72 agencies and organizations participated in the development of the “Mid-Willamette Valley Coordinated Community Plan to End Youth Homelessness.”

The group determined a shared vision: Every youth and young adult has a safe and stable place in their community to live, sleep, connect and thrive, where each unique individual feels valued being their authentic self and has supported opportunities to become confidently self-sufficient.

The 58-page plan submitted to HUD this week outlines the goals to reach that vision:

Identify all unaccompanied youth.

Use prevention and diversion strategies whenever possible, and otherwise provides immediate access to low barrier crisis housing and services to any youth who needs and wants it.

Use coordinated entry processes to effectively link all youth experiencing homelessness to housing and services solutions that are tailored to their needs.

Act with urgency and swiftly assists youth to move into permanent or non-time-limited housing options with appropriate services and support

Have resources, plans, and system capacity in place to continue to prevent and quickly end future experiences of homelessness among youth.

Have a comprehensive youth homelessness system that ensures equity in access, experiences while seeking and receiving services, and outcomes for all YYAs across the CoC’s geographic region.

Projects to reach those goals include expanding sites for staff where youth experiencing homelessness are linked to housing and services. Currently, sites for coordinated entry are based in Salem, but the plan recommends co-locating staff to partner sites in Dallas, Santiam Canyon, Silverton and Woodburn. The plan also suggests creating youth-identified ways to access the coordinated entry process such as developing an app to self-refer or request an assessment. The community also needs to adopt a coordinated entry assessment tool for youth younger than 18.

Additional objectives include building out youth and young adult pathways to permanent and non-time limited housing options such as replicating the Host Homes model, adding a lottery system to the Salem Public Housing Authority plan for 18-24-year-old youth, and also increasing long-term housing options designed for youth.

The hope and vision are more than just having shelters and more than just having the necessities added Bradshaw.

"Our hope is to go beyond that, where each person can connect then thrive regardless of your identity or regardless of where you are geographically," she said.

Approved by the youth board and the CoC board, partners now wait for HUD approval. Once approved, they can begin the Request for Proposal process where community organizations will be able to submit proposals for funding. A review and ranking committee would be formed to review proposals to ensure that projects receiving funding match with the priorities outlined in the coordinated community plan.

That committee will be made up of 50% youth and young adults with lived experience with homelessness, Bradshaw said, to continue elevating youth leadership.

