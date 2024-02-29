Community partnerships allowed emergency shelter to run smoothly after Grand Forks apartment fire

Feb. 29—GRAND FORKS — After sheltering more than 20 people and multiple pets following an apartment complex fire, staff and volunteers at the American Red Cross, Alerus Center and Grand Forks Emergency Management feel prepared to serve the community in similar or more extreme circumstances.

On the night of Feb. 19, a fire started in The Kensington Place Apartments attic, and

residents of all 92 units were forced to evacuate.

The Red Cross regional office, located in Fargo, quickly rounded up volunteers — a total of two dozen, some from the Fargo area, others outside it. The Alerus Center opened its doors and prepared a shelter with Red Cross provisions, such as cots and blankets.

"We have an agreement with emergency services and the Red Cross to essentially be the last line of defense if there's a community need that arises that displaces citizens," said Anna Rosburg, Alerus Center general manager. "It's important for us to serve the community when we're able to."

Kari Goelz, director of emergency management, said everyone involved came together in a timely manner to provide for the displaced residents.

"Nobody ever wishes to do this in the emergency management field," Goelz said. "But when you do, you really hope for great partnerships. We have that."

Without community partnerships, emergency management would be unable to provide in the same way, she said.

Partnerships extend beyond the aforementioned. After the fire, the Red Cross, United Way and Hope Church organized volunteers to help a family pack and relocate because they were physically unable to do it themselves.

"That's what makes this work," Goelz said. "What defines a 'prepared community' is how many people can come together when the bad day comes. We're very fortunate."

Hope Church offered to serve as a shelter if displaced residents couldn't return to their homes by the time the Alerus needed the shelter space for a pre-arranged event. Residents were able to return to The Kensington Place Apartments before then.

When determining whether a building is appropriate to utilize as an emergency shelter, the Red Cross considers factors such as ADA compliance, access to showers, kitchens, staff who are available 24/7, sufficient space for sleeping areas and private spaces for caseworkers to meet with emergency-affected individuals.

"If an organization is interested in becoming a sheltering partner, we encourage them to contact us," Carrie Carlson-Guest, regional communications director, told the Grand Forks Herald. "We're happy to connect with them and evaluate their facility to see if it's a good fit."

One benefit of the Alerus, according to Kimberly Vosseteig, executive director for the American Red Cross of Eastern North Dakota and Northwest Minnesota, is that residents weren't separated from their pets during an already stressful experience.

Red Cross volunteers also went out into the community to find food for the displaced dogs and cats.

"Knowing the stress of the pets — they're not in their normal environment either, and they really don't know what's going on," Vosseteig said.

No one was injured in the fire — humans or pets — and residents' belongings weren't damaged, she said. It was a blessing the emergency was what it was, and not something much worse.

"This just gives a starting point to come back in a week or so, and sit down and run through the good, the bad," Vosseteig said. "What can we learn from? What can we improve on? How can we better prepare for the next?"

Emergencies don't often come with a warning, but daily actions can help prepare communities for fires, extreme weather, natural disasters and similar scenarios, Goelz said.

Preparation, and resiliency, have become increasingly important in a time with limited emergency budgets, she said. The more that can be done to plan for all types of emergencies — and how a community will take care of itself before state and federal assets arrive — the better.

"We're trying to change the mindset of: 'you don't have to worry about it; if the bad day comes, the government is going to help,'" Goelz said. "They're going to do what they can, but you have to help yourself. You have to survive until the government can get here."

One thing that Grand Forks has done to increase resiliency is building the city's new water treatment plant at a higher elevation to protect it from floods and wind.

"Now, as we build, we are building with mitigation in mind — to help keep those things safe, regardless of what Mother Nature tries to throw at it," Goelz said.