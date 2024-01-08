Community pays tribute to Coweta Co. deputy killed in line of duty

A procession of deputies and police officers escorted the body of a Coweta County deputy who was killed in the line of duty from a funeral home in Newnan to a church in Sharpsburg, Georgia for visitation on Sunday.

Deputy Sheriff Eric Minix, 31, died Wednesday after being hit by an Alabama police officer when a high-speed chase in which Minix was involved had ended.

Minix was pursuing a stolen car across several counties and entered Alabama.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When Minix got out of his patrol car to give commands to the driver, a Lanett, Alabama police officer pulled up, but was unable to stop in time and ran into Minix.

The husband and father of three died at the hospital.

On Sunday, a procession of police officers and deputies escorted his body to Crossroads Church in Sharpsburg for visitation.

A memorial service will be held at the church on Monday at 11 a.m.

Alabama officials identified the stolen car suspect as Decedric Donson, 25.

TRENDING STORIES:

Donson is being held in Chambers County, Alabama, and faces charges of stolen property in the first degree and felony attempt to elude.

Some community members came to view the processional on Sunday to pay their respects to Minix.

“It was heartbreaking,” Jenny Newsom said. “I just wanted to come out here and support and let him know we’re praying for them.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: