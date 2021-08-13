Community Peace group cuts ties with member believed to be beating a man on video in front of a St. Paul Cub Foods

Aug. 13—A community peace group is cutting ties with a man who was caught on camera Thursday apparently beating another man in front of a Cub Foods grocery store in St. Paul's Payne/Phalen neighborhood.

The man was wearing a red "We Push For Peace" T-shirt representing the group. As of Friday afternoon, the video had been viewed over 6,000 times and had caught the attention of St. Paul City Councilman Dai Thao.

"We Push For Peace" is a non-profit organization that said it has a relationship with Cub Foods in which its independent contractors are stationed at the store to foster goodwill and deter crime. CEO and founder Trahern Pollard said this person's actions did not represent how the group is meant to operate.

"As soon as I was made aware, myself, as well as four of my managers, went over to address it immediately and terminate the associate," Pollard in a statement on the group's website. "Please understand that this incident was not about race, and it is not in any way, shape, or form, what my organization represents."

St. Paul police reported that the 31-year-old man had visible injuries on his face, and he was transported to Regions Hospital.

"The video was very disturbing to watch," said Sgt. Natalie Davis, spokesperson for the police department. "We are glad the victim wasn't seriously injured, and we're committed to a thorough investigation."

Cub confirmed that it did "have a relationship with" the group, but stated that it was not via a financial arrangement, said Mike Wilken, spokesman for the store.

"Cub condemns the violent acts that occurred overnight at our Phalen store," Wilken said in a statement. "The incident did not involve a Cub employee, but rather an employee of 'We Push For Peace,' and we are thankful they took immediate action to remove this individual from their staff. We stand by 'We Push For Peace,' its mission, and firmly believe this single incident is not indicative of the overall organization and the positive difference they make in the lives of many in our community."

The video was posted by Facebook user Michael SK who said he had screen recorded it from another crime watch group page.

Thao reposted the video and called for a police investigation. He added "I hope defund the police and send out the 'Community workers' doesn't turn out to be like this."

The video does not show the beginning of the altercation, but picks up when the man in the peace shirt has cornered the 31-year-old man against a wall and is pounding on him with his fists and kicking him, telling him to get out. The incident is believed to have happened about 9 a.m.

The bystander who was taking the video addressed the man saying, "That's not community peace right there, bro."

The man responded: "He shouldn't have been putting his hands on me."

The other man, believed to be Asian, was barefoot, unkempt and carrying a backpack. He shouted back obscenities, prompting the other man to grab him by his shirt and throw him to the ground, spilling his backpack and ripping his shirt. The man gathered up his belongings and walked off. The incident lasted about two minutes.

Trahern said he had been taking calls all day from city leaders, including St. Paul Police Chief Todd Axtell, checking in with him. While he does not condone his ex-employee's actions, he did say there was more to the story.

He said the Asian man had been caught stealing in the store and his ex-employee had confronted him. "We Push For Peace" contractors are told to greet customers, hand out masks and de-escalate issues so police aren't called for every issue.

"The little dude swung at him a couple of times and grabbed his hair," Trahern said. "When they went outside, the ex-employee of mine hit the little dude to make him let his hair go. When he hit him and the little dude let go, that's where it went wrong. He should have stopped at that point."