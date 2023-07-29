‘Our community is plagued’: Chester officials worry after overnight shooting

An overnight shooting in the City of Chester, South Carolina, has concerned officials.

In a news release released overnight, Chief of Police Curtis Singleton said the shooting occurred at the 100th block of Lowery Street.

At the time of the release, there was one identified victim with injuries. There are no reported fatalities.

“It is with sadness that Chief Curtis Singleton shares the news of another shooting tonight in the City of Chester, SC,” the release read. “It is concerning that our community is plagued with more criminal activity.”

Officials say there is no active threat to the community.

