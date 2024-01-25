Community and police discuss domestic violence at barbershop

ST. LOUIS – Police officers, community leaders and members gathered at the Up Next Barbershop Wednesday for Clippers & Cops to discuss solutions on how to stop domestic violence in the St. Louis Region.

“With everything that has been happening in the City of St. Louis with domestic violence, I think that a lot of people deal with domestic violence and don’t exactly know what to do as neighbors and as just regular people,” Tyrone Dennis, CEO and Founder of Clippers & Cops, said.

The regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services explained how mental health contributes to domestic violence.

“When people make you upset, you can have a mental health challenge and if you don’t utilize conflict resolution, then it may lead to physical violence,” Joseph Palm, regional director of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, said. “And it could lead to a homicide.”

For seven years, this initiative has allowed public officials to hear about the real issues impacting the community from the residents themselves.

“You have to leave your office and you have to come into the community,” Palm said. “You have to know the community to help the community.”

Dennis chose the barbershop because it is a cornerstone for the community.

“The barbershop is the black man’s country club. For me, I have some of the best conversations and I learned some of the best things in a barbershop,” Dennis said.

Clippers & Cops want people to take away one message from this event.

“A lot of times, a lot of young ladies or even men think that its normal and they don’t think there is anyone there to assist them,” Dennis said. “So, we have to make platforms like this to provide them guidance or assistance out there for them.”

In 2023, over 40% of women and over 35% of men had experienced domestic abuse with their intimate partner in Missouri, which became a reason Clippers & Cops focused on the issue.

