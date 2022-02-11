Community rallies around grocery store employee who tackled robbery, assault suspect

Tuesday, Feb. 1, seemed like a normal day as Kyle Thill pulled up to the Busch's Fresh Food Market in Brighton, where he has worked for the past four years.

Then, as he got out of his car, he heard a woman scream. Seconds later, he recognized the sound of an Airsoft-type gun firing, Thill said this week.

He saw a woman struggling with a man over the woman's purse. The man snatched the purse from her and started to flee across the parking lot, he said.

After checking on the woman, who was shot several times in the face with a BB/pellet gun, according to Brighton police, Thill took off after the man.

"I just bolted after him," he said. "I just kind of did it off instinct."

Thill said he caught up with the robber in front of the UPS store near Chase Bank along Grand River.

"I tackled him," Thill said. "And right before I tackled him, he shot me in the face twice."

Thill was hit right below his left eye and on the chin.

"He hit me with the butt of the gun several times in the back of the head," Thill added. "I believe he also hit me in the face again because my eye was swollen shut."

After a crowd gathered, the suspect told Thill that he "surrendered."

"After he said he surrendered he proceeded to go on to say, 'I can't get a job anywhere," "I'm starving," Thill said. "He went on and on like that for a solid minute."

The man, later identified as Thomas Grayson, was arrested at the scene and lodged in the Livingston County Jail. He was arraigned Feb. 2 on one count each of assault with intent to rob while armed, and assault with intent to rob while armed.

He is also charged with assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a pneumatic firearm during a felony.

GoFundMe

Since the incident, a GoFundMe campaign has been started for Thill to cover expenses related to his injuries.

Story continues

"These funds will help Kyle get back on his feet while away from work. Please help us support him while he is recovering from his heroic deed," Mark Smith said on the campaign page.

Thill was transported by EMS to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor for treatment.

His injuries were described as "extremely serious" by Livingston County Chief Prosecuting Attorney Carolyn Henry during Grayson's arraignment last week.

Thill, who is a utilities specialist at the grocery store, has not worked since the incident. He hopes to return to work Sunday.

He said his injuries won't deter him from taking similar actions in the future.

"I'd definitely do it again if I had to," Thill said.

As of Friday morning $1,500 had been raised for Thill through the campaign.

