Community rallies around little boy mauled by dogs in White Lake

Best Life

Just from watching someone on TV or in a movie, it can be hard to judge how tall they actually are—especially since there are easy tricks to alter your perception of their height. Also, everyone seems bigger than life onscreen, especially stars who ooze confidence and personality. If you ran into some of your favorite actors and musicians on the street, you might be surprised by their stature in real life. Read on for 21 celebrities who are shorter than you thought and how they feel about it.REL