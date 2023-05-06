Community rallies behind Athens dance studio after 5-year-old, 14-year-old shot

A shooting on Wednesday left two girls injured after bullets went through a window at an Athens dance studio.

The Athens-Clarke Police said they responded to the shooting call around 5 p.m.

While both girls’ injuries were not life-threatening, the 14-year-old and 5-year-old were both taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

For the 5-year-old victim, treatment meant going to another hospital, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, due to a stray bullet hitting her in the eye. The girl’s mother, Brittaine Wright, said her daughter, Ne’vaeh Brown, may need a prosthetic eye as a result of the injury.

The shooting, which happened at Dynamic Dolls of Athens, has prompted members of the community to help with recovery. A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for the studio to find a new, safer location for practice.

In a statement posted on the GoFundMe page, Keishia Hull, a dance coach, said in part that the incident was “horrific,” and left the children “frantic, scared, and in the midst of giving up on something they truly love doing.”

Afterward, police arrested and charged 38-year-old Rasheed Scott of Atlanta for the shooting. It’s unclear what led up to Scott allegedly firing at the shopping center.

Police have not determined what the motive for the shooting was. The incident is still under investigation.

