Community rallies to bring blood drives to Perry after school shooting

Blood drives will be held Jan. 8-12, 2024, in Perry to help support the community following the shooting tragedy.

Perry community members have sprung into action to find ways to provide support within the Perry community after Thursday’s tragic incident at the Perry High School. In less than 48 hours, a weeklong community blood drive has been planned, with four additional opportunities added to the regularly scheduled blood drive at Dallas County Hospital.

“I knew right away that we needed a blood drive,” said Perry resident Chris Vinzant, “so I checked to see if something was already in the works and then offered my support to help coordinate.”

“This was something Hy-vee was able to jump on board with right away,” Larry Vodenik added, “knowing that this was one way we could provide immediate support to our community while we plan a community meal for a later date.”

Together, Vinzant and Vodenik were able to connect with key resources to secure additional dates and locations for the LifeServe Bloodmobile to set-up in Perry for a community blood drive:

"Within 24 hours of the signups being posted, all of Monday's slots were filled," said Lynsi Pasutti, Executive Director of the Perry Chamber of Commerce. "That just goes to show how much support there is embracing this community as everyone is looking for different ways that they can help."

Scheduling a blood donation time is encouraged, but walk-ins will be welcome at the mobile sites.

“We are overwhelmed by the amount of support we have seen for the Perry community in the wake of yesterday's tragic events,” said a statement released by LifeServe Blood Center in Des Moines. “If you are interested and able, we encourage you to donate as soon as you can to help replenish our community blood supply. It's the blood products on the shelf that save a patient in need which is why it's so important to have consistent blood donations.”

LifeServe Blood Center is the main blood provider to hospitals in Dallas County, the home to Perry High School, including Dallas County Hospital, UnityPoint Health – Methodist West Hospital, and metropolitan hospitals MercyOne Des Moines, UnityPoint Health – Lutheran Hospital, Broadlawns and Iowa Methodist Medical Center.

For more information about the Perry Community Blood Drive or eligibility requirements to donate blood, visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org/about-us/promotions/perry-community or lifeserve.info/perry or call LifeServe at (515)309-4852. To volunteer during the Perry Community Blood Drive to assist as a greeter or refreshment server, sign up via Sign-up Genius: shorturl.at/rxLP5

