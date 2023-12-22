Community reacts to Chopper 6 crash

On Tuesday, a news helicopter, Chopper 6, crashed in Wharton State Forest, killing two Pennsylvania men on board.

Even before New Jersey State Park Police released the names of the victims — 67-year-old pilot Monroe Smith and 45-year-old news photographer Christoper Dougherty — viewers and fans of the venerable TV news station were grief stricken and took to social media to offer thoughts and prayers.

Here's some of the reactions online:

Victoria Brownworth of Philadelphia on X said "All of us in Philly benefited from work over the years. I'm so sorry for your loss. My condolences to the families of Monroe Smith and Christopher Dougherty. May they rest in peace, and may their memories be a blessing to all who loved them."

Tom Rader of Reading sent his thoughts and prayers on X (formerly Twitter) saying "God bless them and their families. Terrible news to wake up to this morning. I also can’t imagine what it’s like for all the news staff to have to get through today and push through the news casts to keep the public informed."

Dougherty and Smith were on their way back from an assignment at the Jersey Shore when the helicopter crashed just after 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Becky Brown of Wilmington, Delaware on Facebook said "My husband knew and flew with Monroe. We are praying for his family and friends. He was a great guy, and well loved."

Rob Fuller Sr. of Philadelphia on Facebook said "This hit hard because its family."

The cause of the crash is still unknown but under investigation.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: What viewers are saying about Chopper 6 crash